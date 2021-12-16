Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 7:37 PM

FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail

By Daniel Uria
FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it will permanently lift a restriction requiring patients to pick up abortion pills in person, allowing them to be sent by mail instead. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday moved to permanently lift a restriction barring patients from receiving abortion pills by mail.

The decision will allow mifepristone, an FDA-approved drug used in conjunction with a second pill called misoprostol, to be prescribed through telehealth consultations and mailed directly to patients, eliminating a requirement stipulating that the pills be picked up at a hospital, clinic or medical office.

Advertisement

A judge granted a request from medical groups to suspend the in-person dispensing requirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020 but the Supreme Court in January moved to restore the rule.

The Biden administration again waived enforcement of the in-person requirement in April amid challenges and then launched a scientific review to determine whether the restrictions should be permanently lifted, with a deadline for a decision set for Thursday.

RELATED Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court

Writing to a medical group that had sued over the rule, the FDA said it was dropping the in-person requirement "to minimize the burden on the healthcare delivery system" and "to ensure that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks."

Advertisement

No effective date for the change was immediately given.

The FDA approved medication abortions up to 10 weeks' gestation in 2000 but imposed strict restrictions, requiring that the first pill be picked up in-person at specifically certified providers who mist sign an agreement and obtain the patient's signature on a form acknolwedging the provider informed them about the drug.

RELATED Newsom orders Calif. to craft firearm ban after Texas abortion law

Despite the in-person requirement to obtain the pill, patients were permitted to take the drug at home.

Abortion rights advocates praised the FDA's decision to lift the long-running restriction, as the Supreme Court weighs potential rollbacks to federal abortion laws.

"With Roe vs. Wade hanging by a thread, it is especially urgent that the federal government do everything in its power to expand access to this medication," Julia Kaye, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said, adding the change "will allow many patients to access care earlier with fewer burdens and costs."

RELATED Abortion rights council calls on California to pay for out-of-state patients if Roe vs. Wade falls

Anti-abortion groups, however, panned the decision.

"The further along in the pregnancy that you use the pills, the greater the complications, the greater the failure rate and then the greater opportunity to get infected or end up in the emergency room," Susan Liebel, state director for the Susan B. Anthony List, said.

Advertisement

This year six states banned the mailing of pills, seven passed laws requiring pills be obtained in person from a provider and four passed laws to set the limit on medication abortion at earlier than 10 weeks' gestation, Elizabeth Nash, the interim associate director of state issues for the Guttmacher Institute, told The New York Times.

Conversely, states such as California and New York are expected to take steps to expand the availability of pills by mail and provide opportunities for patients in states with restrictions to travel to their states to obtain them.

Latest Headlines

Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Deadly outburst of extreme weather blitzes center of U.S.
All the ingredients for severe weather came together with fatal effects on Wednesday as a complex atmospheric setup churned up dust storms and knocked out power across multiple states throughout the middle of the U.S.
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter told a judge Thursday that she will testify at her own manslaughter trial.
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
House Democrats seek answers on federal executions from Justice Department
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Thursday asked the Justice Department whether the Biden administration plans to resume federal executions using a single-drug lethal injection protocol.
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. takes action against Chinese tech entities for abuses of biotechnology
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department and Treasury Department on Thursday took action against dozens of Chinese technology entities for alleged abuses of biotechnology including the development of "brain-control weapons."
Facebook bans seven companies accused of surveillance for hire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Facebook bans seven companies accused of surveillance for hire
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company Meta on Thursday banned seven surveillance-for-hire companies from the social media platform over concerns about spying that could affect close to 50,000 users.
CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC panel votes to recommend preferred status to Moderna, Pfizer vaccines over J&J
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said Thursday that it prefers COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer over one made by Johnson & Johnson.
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court sends Texas abortion law back to appeals court
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday announced it was formally sending the highly publicized case over Texas' six-week abortion ban, back to a federal appeals court.
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nasdaq Composite plummets as tech stocks lose momentum
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.47% on Thursday as tech stocks led a broad market decline, running out of steam after a rally on Wednesday.
Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal will not seek re-election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal will not seek re-election
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Long Beach Democrat Alan Lowenthal, whose congressional term ends in January 2023, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election.
U.S. Army says 98% of troops received COVID-19 vaccine; Marines expel 103 members
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Army says 98% of troops received COVID-19 vaccine; Marines expel 103 members
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. military announced Thursday that the vast majority of service members in the Army and Marines have received the COVID-19 vaccine in time for a federal deadline this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
Texas AG can't unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules
Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
Biden to nominate Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan as ambassadors
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
5 children die after falling from bouncy castle in Australia on last day of school
Executions down in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled
Executions down in 2021, but still used for mentally ill, intellectually disabled
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 3 Army soldiers for bravery in Iraq, Afghanistan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement