Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 3:11 AM

Storm brings rain and wintery conditions to California

By Jake Thomas
Storm brings rain and wintery conditions to California
Southern California saw unusually rainy conditions on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of National Weather Service

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A sweeping storm system is dousing California with torrents of rain fall and bringing winter conditions to other parts of the state.

The National Weather Service said that Southern California is at risk for flash flooding through Friday as a "moderately strong" atmospheric river brings heavy rain to the area. Lower elevations could see an additional two to six inches of rainfall, which the service said created flooding concerns for the Bobcat burn scar in the San Gabriel Mountains near Monrovia.

Advertisement

"Given the potential for flash flooding in the highly urbanized Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas and debris flows over burn scarred areas, the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall for portions of southern California through Wednesday morning," the service said.

The National Weather Service Los Angeles office said Tuesday that rainfall broke previous records. Los Angeles International Airport saw 1.29 inches of rain, shattering the previous record of 0.38 inches set in 1993. The service said the rain was much-needed after a dry summer.

RELATED Research offers new clues on how climate change affects tornadoes

But the rains brought treacherous conditions. The Orange County Fire Authority has already reported flash floods in the Silverado Canyon.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the service said the Sierra Nevada mountain range could see over five feet of snow making travel "extremely difficult to impossible."

"Sure, you've heard of 'Elf on the Shelf', but how about 'Fountain on the Mountain'?" the service said on Twitter.

RELATED Potent storm set to wallop Calif. with heavy snow, rain, mudslide risks

The National Weather Service Sacramento office has issued a winter storm warning for surrounding areas through Thursday warning of major travel delays and possible whiteout conditions. Some areas will see as much as 60 inches of snow, according to the service.

RELATED New 'normal' reshaping white Christmas chances across U.S.

Latest Headlines

Report: Vaccines prevented over a million COVID-19 deaths, millions more hospitalizations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Vaccines prevented over a million COVID-19 deaths, millions more hospitalizations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- As deaths from COVID-19 rose above 800,000 on Tuesday, a new report has concluded the number could have been far worse without vaccinations.
New Jersey landlord agrees to record settlement in federal sexual harassment case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Jersey landlord agrees to record settlement in federal sexual harassment case
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey landlord has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he demanded sexual favors from tenants to keep their housing and evicted those that resisted his advances.
Amtrak suspends vaccine mandate to avoid cutting service
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amtrak suspends vaccine mandate to avoid cutting service
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Amtrak on Tuesday temporarily suspended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees in an effort to avoid having to cut services.
United States surpasses 800,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United States surpasses 800,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The United States reported more than 800,000 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday.
Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for threats against Pelosi
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for threats against Pelosi
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a day after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Federal judge blocks Trump's attempt to halt release of tax returns
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Trump's attempt to halt release of tax returns
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an effort by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of his tax returns to a congressional committee.
Six women file lawsuits alleging culture of sexual harassment at Tesla
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Six women file lawsuits alleging culture of sexual harassment at Tesla
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Six women who currently or formerly worked at Tesla filed a lawsuit accusing the company of fostering a culture of sexual harassment.
Remains found in Mississippi based on executed man's hand-drawn map
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Remains found in Mississippi based on executed man's hand-drawn map
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Investigators in Mississippi said they found human remains using a hand-drawn map provided by a man the state executed last month.
Florida returns school board paychecks withheld over mask mandates
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida returns school board paychecks withheld over mask mandates
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Florida Department of Education returned $877,851 in paychecks for school board members to eight districts it had penalized for defying a state order banning mask mandates.
Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial walk jury through stun gun training
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial walk jury through stun gun training
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The prosecution in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter walked the jury through her training with the weapon, as well as departmental use-of-force policies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement