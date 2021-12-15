Trending
Dec. 15, 2021 / 2:27 AM

Report: Vaccines prevented over a million COVID-19 deaths, millions more hospitalizations

By Jake Thomas
St. Louis Fire Captain Frank Florence receives his Covid-19 booster shot from nurse Marissa Green, at South City Hospital in St. Louis in November. Research released Tuesday found that vaccines prevented a million deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- As deaths from COVID-19 rose above 800,000 on Tuesday, a new report has concluded the number could have been far worse without vaccinations.

The U.S. would have seen an additional 1.1 million COVID-19 deaths and more than 10.3 million hospitalizations by Nov. 2021 without a vaccination program, according to research released by the Commonwealth Fund on Tuesday.

Without the inoculations, deaths caused by the virus would have been about 3.2 times higher and hospitalizations nearly 5 times higher for 2021, with daily deaths being as high as 21,000.

"​​One year into the U.S. vaccination effort, much attention has focused on the stubborn persistence of the pandemic, which has been fueled by new, more- transmissible variants and the millions of Americans who have not gotten their shots," researchers wrote in the report. "However, the positive impact of the rapid development and deployment of highly effective vaccines - the reduction in deaths and hospitalizations - has been less obvious."

RELATED United States surpasses 800,000 reported COVID-19 deaths

The vaccines proved to be particularly useful over the late summer and early fall as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus spread across the U.S., the reports said.

Although about 60% of Americans are vaccinated, that was enough to prevent a massive wave of deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19, researchers found. Hospitals and health care workers continue to struggle with the strain of the pandemic, but the report said things could have been much worse.

"It is difficult to imagine how hospitals would have coped had they been faced with 10 million people sick enough to require admission," researchers wrote.

RELATED Pfizer says its COVID-19 pill cuts high-risk hospitalization, deaths by 89%

The Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation released a report last week finding that an estimated 163,000 COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented by vaccinations since they became widely available in June.

The report found that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in November 2021 and in October it was the biggest cause for people aged 45 to 54.

"By comparison, heart disease, which is typically the number one cause of death in the U.S. each year, leads to the death of about 2,000 people per day, and cancer claims about 1,600 lives per day, on average," the report said.

RELATED Omicron more resistant to COVID-19 vaccine, major real-world study says

