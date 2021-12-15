Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask judge to dismiss accuser's sex abuse suit

Prince Andrew's lawyers say that the suit, filed under the New York Child Victims Act, should be dismissed because Guiffre was over New York's legal age of consent, which is 17. File Photo by Richard Wainwright/EPA-EFE
Prince Andrew's lawyers say that the suit, filed under the New York Child Victims Act, should be dismissed because Guiffre was over New York's legal age of consent, which is 17.
The New York law aims to protect assault victims under the age of 18.
Attorney David Boies stands with accuser Virginia Guiffre, center-left, outside Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on August 27, 2019. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Documents filed by the royal's lawyers ask the judge to dismiss the case, or order Guiffre to provide more details about when and where the alleged assaults occurred.
The attorneys are scheduled to make their arguments to dismiss the case in court on Jan. 4.
U.S. District Just Lewis Kaplan, however, must first rule on the motion before opening Prince Andrew's civil trial, which is expected to start sometime late next year.