Pair of zebras on the loose in Maryland captured after nearly four months

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Two zebras that escaped from a Maryland farm in August have been safely captured and returned to their herd.

A spokeswoman for Prince George's County told WUSA9 that the Zebras are no longer on the loose and now with their fellow African equines after being captured by federal and county workers. The saga of the missing zebras began in August when a caretaker at a local farm could only account for 36 of the 39 zebras, according to the station.

Since then, residents of the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County, Md. have spotted the zebras since they escaped from the farm.

In September, one of the zebras was found dead along the fence line outside Holly's property in a snare trap, the WUSA9 reports. The other zebras are back in the custody of their owner, Jerry Lee Holly, who is under investigation by county authorities, the station reports.

The zebra's death resulted in three counts of animal cruelty against Holly, the owner of an exotic animal breeding business about 20 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., reports NPR. Additionally, Holly was charged with not providing adequate shelter or food, according to NPR.

An investigation by DCist/WAMU found that Holly has faced multiple animal welfare violations.