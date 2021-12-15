Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 12:25 AM

Pair of zebras on the loose in Maryland captured after nearly four months

By Jake Thomas

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Two zebras that escaped from a Maryland farm in August have been safely captured and returned to their herd.

A spokeswoman for Prince George's County told WUSA9 that the Zebras are no longer on the loose and now with their fellow African equines after being captured by federal and county workers. The saga of the missing zebras began in August when a caretaker at a local farm could only account for 36 of the 39 zebras, according to the station.

Advertisement

Since then, residents of the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County, Md. have spotted the zebras since they escaped from the farm.

In September, one of the zebras was found dead along the fence line outside Holly's property in a snare trap, the WUSA9 reports. The other zebras are back in the custody of their owner, Jerry Lee Holly, who is under investigation by county authorities, the station reports.

The zebra's death resulted in three counts of animal cruelty against Holly, the owner of an exotic animal breeding business about 20 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., reports NPR. Additionally, Holly was charged with not providing adequate shelter or food, according to NPR.

Advertisement

An investigation by DCist/WAMU found that Holly has faced multiple animal welfare violations.

Read More

Louisiana neighbors surprised by wandering zebra Another Maryland resident spots zebra on the loose Two escaped zebras captured after wandering into Wisconsin road Animal control hunting for escaped zebras in Maryland

Latest Headlines

New Jersey landlord agrees to record settlement in federal sexual harassment case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Jersey landlord agrees to record settlement in federal sexual harassment case
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey landlord has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he demanded sexual favors from tenants to keep their housing and evicted those that resisted his advances.
Amtrak suspends vaccine mandate to avoid cutting service
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amtrak suspends vaccine mandate to avoid cutting service
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Amtrak on Tuesday temporarily suspended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees in an effort to avoid having to cut services.
United States surpasses 800,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
United States surpasses 800,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The United States reported more than 800,000 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday.
Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for threats against Pelosi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for threats against Pelosi
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a day after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Federal judge blocks Trump's attempt to halt release of tax returns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Trump's attempt to halt release of tax returns
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an effort by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of his tax returns to a congressional committee.
Six women file lawsuits alleging culture of sexual harassment at Tesla
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Six women file lawsuits alleging culture of sexual harassment at Tesla
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Six women who currently or formerly worked at Tesla filed a lawsuit accusing the company of fostering a culture of sexual harassment.
Remains found in Mississippi based on executed man's hand-drawn map
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Remains found in Mississippi based on executed man's hand-drawn map
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Investigators in Mississippi said they found human remains using a hand-drawn map provided by a man the state executed last month.
Florida returns school board paychecks withheld over mask mandates
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida returns school board paychecks withheld over mask mandates
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Florida Department of Education returned $877,851 in paychecks for school board members to eight districts it had penalized for defying a state order banning mask mandates.
Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial walk jury through stun gun training
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial walk jury through stun gun training
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The prosecution in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter walked the jury through her training with the weapon, as well as departmental use-of-force policies.
Dow Jones drops 106 points as investors weigh inflation data
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow Jones drops 106 points as investors weigh inflation data
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106 points on Tuesday as investors reacted to a record rise in the producer price index.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement