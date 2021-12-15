Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 1:16 PM

U.S. Navy to begin removing sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

By Simon Druker
U.S. Navy to begin removing sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. Navy announced on Wednesday that it will begin removing sailors who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. They will not be subject to a dishonorable discharge but could have to repay some of the cost of their education. File Photo Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday that it will begin separating sailors who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from the service.

There were 5,731 unvaccinated sailors as of Thursday, which represents 1.65% of the active-duty force.

Advertisement

Removing those sailors could take up to six months.

This comes a day after the Air Force removed 27 people for not following its vaccine mandate.

The Navy says it will not use dishonorable discharges in the removal process. Sailors with less than six months left on their current commitment can apply for a "normal but expedited process."

While they won't face a court-martial or dishonorable discharge, sailors who refuse to get vaccinated could lose out on education benefits, promotions and bonus pay. In some situations, they could be forced to repay the cost of their education.

Sailors will be allowed to change their mind and show proof of full vaccination while the separation process is underway in order to remain with the Navy.

The Navy set a deadline of Nov. 28 for all active-duty personnel to get fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, the Navy had received 2,705 active duty requests for a religious exemption to the vaccine, but has not granted any. There are seven permanent medical exemptions, 326 temporary medical exemptions and 124 administrative exemptions from the vaccine.

Advertisement

The policy is part of the Navy's goal of reaching a fully vaccinated force as soon as possible.

Read More

Air Force not likely to meet goal of 100% active-duty vaccination by Nov. 2 U.S. Navy sets up new command to enforce discharges for vaccine refusers U.S. Army sets deadline for COVID-19 vaccination

Latest Headlines

Senate passes $768B defense authorization bill
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Senate passes $768B defense authorization bill
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a $768 billion defense policy bill on a rare bipartisan basis Wednesday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden with $25 billion more than he requested.
Fauci: No need for new vaccine to tackle Omicron
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Fauci: No need for new vaccine to tackle Omicron
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that there is no need at this time for a vaccine to specifically attack the Omicron variant of COVID-19 because of the effectiveness of booster shots.
Retail spending in U.S. rose again in November, but short of expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Retail spending in U.S. rose again in November, but short of expectations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Retail spending in the United States rose for the fourth straight month in November, but slower than most economists predicted, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report Wednesday.
Minnesota storms could produce state's first December tornado
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minnesota storms could produce state's first December tornado
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Severe thunderstorms are expected in Minnesota Wednesday and could produce record-setting temperatures and possibly its first December tornado, forecasters said.
Supreme Court will review reservist's claim of employment discrimination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court will review reservist's claim of employment discrimination
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will review the appeal of a U.S. Army reservist who claimed discrimination in the loss of his job after returning from active duty in Iraq.
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd's death
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges in the death of George Floyd last year -- avoiding a trial, but likely will end up spending more time in prison.
Keechant Sewell named first woman NY police commissioner
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Keechant Sewell named first woman NY police commissioner
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Wednesday announced the city's new police commissioner will be the first woman in the job.
California starts new four-week indoor mask mandate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California starts new four-week indoor mask mandate
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- California began a new four-week indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, requiring everyone in the state to cover their faces regardless of vaccination status.
Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask judge to dismiss accuser's sex abuse suit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask judge to dismiss accuser's sex abuse suit
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew have asked the judge presiding over his sexual abuse lawsuit to dismiss the case because, they argue, the accuser was legally past the age of consent.
Gallup: 36 percent of U.S. employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gallup: 36 percent of U.S. employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The percentage of U.S. employers requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has flattened at 36%, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
Siberian town topped 100 degrees, a new Arctic record
Siberian town topped 100 degrees, a new Arctic record
Fed expected to end bond program sooner, clear path for rate hike in 2022
Fed expected to end bond program sooner, clear path for rate hike in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement