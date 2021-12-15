Biden heads to Kentucky to survey worst damage from deadly tornadoes

1/5

An aerial photo made Tuesday with a drone shows damage from a tornado in Cambridge Shores, Ky. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday, which took the brunt of a number of tornadoes in the Midwest last weekend that left a wave of destruction and killed dozens. Biden will fly into Fort Campbell, Ky., on Wednesday morning before touring two of the hardest hit areas -- Mayfield, where a twister collapsed a candle manufacturing plant, and Dawson Springs, where about a dozen people died. Advertisement

The president will take an aerial tour and visit a neighborhood in Mayfield to survey tornado damage. In Dawson Springs Wednesday afternoon, Biden is scheduled to make remarks on the tornadoes and give an update how the federal government is helping.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. CST before returning to Washington, D.C., later Wednesday night.

"We have been working around the clock, through the weekend, closely with governors of impacted states and local leaders to ensure they have everything they need to respond to and recover from this unimaginable tragedy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday after announcing the trip.

"While the president is there, he will be surveying storm damage firsthand, making sure that we're doing everything to deliver assistance as quickly as possible in impacted areas to support recovery efforts."

A number of tornadoes touched down across five states beginning last Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning.

Officials say the twisters caused at least 88 deaths from Arkansas to Illinois. Kentucky officials said more than 100 people are still unaccounted for in the state.

Biden has approved emergency disaster declarations Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee to aid in their recovery efforts.

FEMA is assisting in local search and rescue efforts in Kentucky, delivering dozens of generators along with 135,000 liters of water, tens of thousands of meals and numerous of cots and blankets.

The Army Corps of Engineers is helping with debris removal, infrastructure assessment and power restoration.

There are still thousands of customers in Kentucky that are still without power, according to Poweroutage.us.