Several states have sued President Joe Biden over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The percentage of U.S. employers requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has flattened at 36%, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday. According to the Nov. 29-Dec. 5 Gallup tracking survey , 36 percent of workers said their employers are requiring COVID-19 vaccination. That was unchanged from October tracking survey results. Advertisement

Meanwhile, 55 percent of U.S. workers support COVID-19 vaccine requirements at work, while 35 percent of workers oppose them.

Gallup's tracking survey results show 1 in 5 workers are still unvaccinated. The survey is based on a nationally representative sample of more than 2,000 workers.

In September, Gallup found that a majority -- roughly 6 in 10 -- of workers support President Joe Biden's plan to mandate vaccines for millions of U.S. workers.

But since then, courts have blocked mandates for federal workers and workers at big private employers. Several states sued the Biden administration over those mandates.

Gallup says 46 percent of employers are "encouraging vaccination." That percentage was down from 66 percent in May.

The U.S. Centers for DIsease Control and Prevention says 72.2 percent of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.