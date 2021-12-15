Chicago settles with victim of botched police raid for $2.9 million

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot acknowledged on Wednesday that "a lot of trust has been lost" in her after the city council voted unanimously to settle a lawsuit by the victim of a botched 2019 police raid. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday, voted unanimously to approve a multi-million-dollar settlement with the victim of a police raid gone wrong almost three years ago. During the raid, Anjanette Young was handcuffed while naked and made to stand in front of a dozen Chicago police officers who ignored her pleas for help in February 2019. Advertisement

The city agreed to pay $2.9 million as part of the settlement, which is nearly three times higher than an amount Young and her attorneys rejected eight months ago.

"We all saw that horrific video, we all saw the way in which she was treated. And I made extensive comments about it from the time that I saw it and into the early part of this year. I think it's a good thing that this matter is resolved, obviously assuming City Council approval. This will provide her, I think, with a substantial amount of resources," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told WMAQ-TV in Chicago.

Lightfoot has been criticized for trying to block the release of police body-worn camera footage of the raid. Young appears on the footage, repeatedly telling officers they have the wrong house.

"A lot of this, she's [Lightfoot] inherited. But when it comes to reform, she has the ability and the duty to do something different and I just don't see it. So, I don't know how this heals her political career," Taylor told the Chicago Sun Times.

A Chicago police superintendent has asked the Chicago Police Board to fire the sergeant that led the raid on Young's home.

Police raided Young's home on Feb. 21, 2019, as part of a search warrant, looking for a person at the address accused of drug and weapon possession.

