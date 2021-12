The U.S. Supreme Court will review an employment discrimination appeal from a U.S. Army reservist. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will review the appeal of a U.S. Army reservist who claimed discrimination in the loss of his job after returning from active duty in Iraq. Le Roy Torres was a Texas state trooper when he was called up to serve in Iraq. He sustained lung damage after exposure to toxic fumes from military burn pits. Advertisement

When Torres tried to get rehired with the Texas Department of Public Safety when he returned from duty in 2007, he was denied due to a diagnosis of constrictive bronchiolitis.

In his lawsuit, Torres says he was denied an accommodation for his disability after he asked to be assigned to another job with the department.

After suing in 2007 and losing in Texas courts, Torres appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The case is Torres vs. Texas Department of Public Safety.

Torres sued under the Uniformed Services Employment and Re-employment Rights Act, which aims to protect military veterans from employment discrimination.

The state of Texas opposed the U.S. Supreme Court reviewing Torres' appeal. Texas claimed state courts had made the right decision in denying Torres' appeal.

Torres told the McClatchy news organization, "The Texas Department of Public Safety came to my house and stripped me of my credentials and my patrol car in front of my family like a criminal."

He said he trusts the Supreme Court will bring justice to his case and help other veterans with similar issues.