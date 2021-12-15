Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 11:20 AM

Keechant Sewell named first woman NY police commissioner

By Doug Cunningham
Keechant Sewell named first woman NY police commissioner
During his campaign for mayor, Eric Adams pledged to pick a woman to head the New York Police Department. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Wednesday announced the city's new police commissioner will be the first woman in the job.

Keechant Sewell, 49, chief of detectives in Nassau County, will assume the position Jan. 1, leading the 36,000-member New York Police Department.

At a news conference at the Long Island City housing development where she grew up, Sewell said she will focus on violence and gun crimes.

"My shoes are laced up, I'm ready to get to work," she said.

Sewell also pledged to break down barriers between police and the community, asserting that policing is about people.

RELATED Supreme Court declines to block N.Y. healthcare worker vax mandate

"I bring a different perspective to make sure the department looks like the city it serves," she said.

Adams said, "We need to think differently, and the skills that Chief Sewell, who will be the chief of the department, the skills that she has, everywhere that she traveled to in the police department in Nassau she improved."

During his campaign for mayor, Adams pledged to pick a woman to head the NYPD. Adams praised Sewell's experience and "emotional intelligence."

RELATED N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils plans for new $9.6B terminal at NYC's JFK airport

Patrick J. Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of New York, welcomed Sewell to "the second-toughest policing job in America."

Lynch said the toughest policing job is being an NYPD cop on the street. He said NYPD officers have "passed our breaking point." Lynch said New York has to fix that break to get the NYPD back on track.

Retail spending in U.S. rose again in November, but short of expectations
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Retail spending in U.S. rose again in November, but short of expectations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Retail spending in the United States rose for the fourth straight month in November, but slower than most economists predicted, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report Wednesday.
Supreme Court will review reservist's claim of employment discrimination
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Supreme Court will review reservist's claim of employment discrimination
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will review the appeal of a U.S. Army reservist who claimed discrimination in the loss of his job after returning from active duty in Iraq.
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to 2 federal charges in George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to 2 federal charges in George Floyd's death
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges in the death of George Floyd last year -- avoiding a trial, but most likely will end up spending even more time in prison.
California starts new four-week indoor mask mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California starts new four-week indoor mask mandate
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- California began a new four-week indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, requiring everyone in the state to cover their faces regardless of vaccination status.
Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask judge to dismiss accuser's sex abuse suit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask judge to dismiss accuser's sex abuse suit
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew have asked the judge presiding over his sexual abuse lawsuit to dismiss the case because, they argue, the accuser was legally past the age of consent.
Gallup: 36 percent of U.S. employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gallup: 36 percent of U.S. employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The percentage of U.S. employers requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has flattened at 36%, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Fed expected to end bond program sooner, clear path for rate hike in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fed expected to end bond program sooner, clear path for rate hike in 2022
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Amid rising inflation, some analysts expect the Federal Reserve to end their policy meeting Wednesday by clearing the way for its first interest rate hike in more than three years.
N.Y. ethics panel says Andrew Cuomo must give back millions in book money
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.Y. ethics panel says Andrew Cuomo must give back millions in book money
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A New York State ethics board has ordered former governor Andrew Cuomo to forfeit $5.1 million earned from his coronavirus memoir within 30 days.
Biden heads to Kentucky to survey worst damage from deadly tornadoes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden heads to Kentucky to survey worst damage from deadly tornadoes
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday, which took the brunt of a number of tornadoes in the Midwest last weekend that left a wave of destruction and killed dozens.
Airline CEOs to testify in Senate on COVID-19 impact, federal relief aid
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Airline CEOs to testify in Senate on COVID-19 impact, federal relief aid
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The heads of several major American airlines will testify before Congress on Wednesday to discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry and how they have used federal aid to mitigate the damage.
