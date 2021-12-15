Keechant Sewell named first woman NY police commissioner

During his campaign for mayor, Eric Adams pledged to pick a woman to head the New York Police Department. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Wednesday announced the city's new police commissioner will be the first woman in the job. Keechant Sewell, 49, chief of detectives in Nassau County, will assume the position Jan. 1, leading the 36,000-member New York Police Department. Advertisement

At a news conference at the Long Island City housing development where she grew up, Sewell said she will focus on violence and gun crimes.

"My shoes are laced up, I'm ready to get to work," she said.

RELATED N.Y. ethics panel says Andrew Cuomo must give back millions in book money A big congratulations to Keechant Sewell - NYC's next Police Commissioner. I want to wish her a warm welcome to the NYPD family. And I know the people of NYC and all the brave men & women in blue are in good hands with her at the helm. pic.twitter.com/5kjTB2jzdD— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 15, 2021

Sewell also pledged to break down barriers between police and the community, asserting that policing is about people.

"I bring a different perspective to make sure the department looks like the city it serves," she said.

Adams said, "We need to think differently, and the skills that Chief Sewell, who will be the chief of the department, the skills that she has, everywhere that she traveled to in the police department in Nassau she improved."

During his campaign for mayor, Adams pledged to pick a woman to head the NYPD. Adams praised Sewell's experience and "emotional intelligence."

Patrick J. Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of New York, welcomed Sewell to "the second-toughest policing job in America."

Lynch said the toughest policing job is being an NYPD cop on the street. He said NYPD officers have "passed our breaking point." Lynch said New York has to fix that break to get the NYPD back on track.