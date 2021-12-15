Trending
Dec. 15, 2021 / 8:37 AM

Fed expected to end bond program sooner, clear path for rate hike in 2022

By Clyde Hughes
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and analysts have said rising U.S. inflation is "transitory" and they expect it to dissipate as the economy continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Amid rising inflation, some analysts expect the Federal Reserve to end their policy meeting Wednesday by clearing the way for its first interest rate hike in more than three years.

The Fed appears poised to announce that it's accelerating the end of its emergency bond-buying program by a few months. Economists say the move would be a precursor to a rate hike sometime in 2022.

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. It will announce the result of the meeting at 2 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and analysts have said rising U.S. inflation is "transitory" and they expect it to dissipate as the economy continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19. Continued supply chain shortages, they said, has been a factor in part in keeping inflation high.

"I think getting out of the easing business is very much overdue," Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at Black Rock, told CNBC.

A worker pumps gas at a station in New York City on November 26. Rising costs of energy have been the primary drivers for increases in inflation in the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"I think the data will determine when they are going to start. I don't think the Fed has any notion that they have to start at any given quarter."

The Fed began the emergency bond program in March 2020 immediately after the pandemic began. It's scheduled to end in June, but many analysts expect the Fed on Wednesday to announce a new end date in March.

The move would clear the way for the Federal Reserve to raise key interest rates, from near zero, early next year. The last time the Fed increased rates was December 2018.

David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, said if the Fed decides to make a rate change or tighten monetary policy, it will likely be a measured move.

"Fed members have displayed their dovish feathers too often at this stage for us to mistake them for a flock of hawks," Kelly told MarketWatch.

The Omicron variant is seen as a wildcard, economically. The new mutation has helped worsen global supply chain bottlenecks and worker shortages.

Last week, government figures showed that inflation in the United States has risen over the past 12 months by the greatest amount since 1982.

