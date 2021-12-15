Fed expected to end bond program sooner, clear path for rate hike in 2022

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. It will announce the result of the meeting at 2 p.m. EST Wednesday.
"I think getting out of the easing business is very much overdue," Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at Black Rock, told CNBC.
A worker pumps gas at a station in New York City on November 26. Rising costs of energy have been the primary drivers for increases in inflation in the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"I think the data will determine when they are going to start. I don't think the Fed has any notion that they have to start at any given quarter."
The Fed began the emergency bond program in March 2020 immediately after the pandemic began. It's scheduled to end in June, but many analysts expect the Fed on Wednesday to announce a new end date in March.
The move would clear the way for the Federal Reserve to raise key interest rates, from near zero, early next year. The last time the Fed increased rates was December 2018.
"Fed members have displayed their dovish feathers too often at this stage for us to mistake them for a flock of hawks," Kelly told MarketWatch.