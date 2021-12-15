Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 1:20 PM

Fauci: No need for new vaccine to tackle Omicron

By Clyde Hughes
Fauci: No need for new vaccine to tackle Omicron
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, responds in a news conference at the White House on April 13. Fauci said Wednesday vaccine booster shots work to neutralize the Omicron variant. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that there is no need at this time for a vaccine to specifically attack the Omicron variant of COVID-19 because of the effectiveness of booster shots.

Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, made the comments during the daily White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing.

During the briefing, Fauci cited several studies on the Omicron variant showing how a booster shot with the current vaccines dramatically improved protection against the new, more transmissible variant that is spreading across the country.

"Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron," Fauci said. "At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster. The message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated. Particularly in the arena of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot."

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there are currently more than 200 million people in the United States who are fully vaccinated and 55 million who have received their booster shots.

"It's important to remember that we have far more tools to fight this virus than we ever did just one year ago," Walensky said.

She pointed out the need for booster shots with the growing threat of the Omicron variant. Walensky said the strain has now spread to 36 states. She said while the variant makes up 3% of all coronavirus cases in the United States, there's evidence that the number will grow quickly in the future.

She pointed to New York and New Jersey, where Omicron is already making up 13% of all coronavirus cases.

"We expect to see [the growth in Omicron cases] continue to grow in the coming weeks," Walensky said.

She said among those unvaccinated in nursing homes, COVID-19 cases have increased from 3.4 per 1,000 to 8.8 per 1,000. She said those in nursing homes who have received a booster shot have coronavirus rates 10 times lower than those who are unvaccinated.

Latest Headlines

Senate passes $768B defense authorization bill
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Senate passes $768B defense authorization bill
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a $768 billion defense policy bill on a rare bipartisan basis Wednesday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden with $25 billion more than he requested.
U.S. Navy to begin removing sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Navy to begin removing sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Navy announced Wednesday that it will begin separating sailors who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from the service.
Retail spending in U.S. rose again in November, but short of expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Retail spending in U.S. rose again in November, but short of expectations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Retail spending in the United States rose for the fourth straight month in November, but slower than most economists predicted, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report Wednesday.
Minnesota storms could produce state's first December tornado
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minnesota storms could produce state's first December tornado
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Severe thunderstorms are expected in Minnesota Wednesday and could produce record-setting temperatures and possibly its first December tornado, forecasters said.
Supreme Court will review reservist's claim of employment discrimination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court will review reservist's claim of employment discrimination
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will review the appeal of a U.S. Army reservist who claimed discrimination in the loss of his job after returning from active duty in Iraq.
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd's death
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges in the death of George Floyd last year -- avoiding a trial, but likely will end up spending more time in prison.
Keechant Sewell named first woman NY police commissioner
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Keechant Sewell named first woman NY police commissioner
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Wednesday announced the city's new police commissioner will be the first woman in the job.
California starts new four-week indoor mask mandate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California starts new four-week indoor mask mandate
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- California began a new four-week indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, requiring everyone in the state to cover their faces regardless of vaccination status.
Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask judge to dismiss accuser's sex abuse suit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask judge to dismiss accuser's sex abuse suit
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew have asked the judge presiding over his sexual abuse lawsuit to dismiss the case because, they argue, the accuser was legally past the age of consent.
Gallup: 36 percent of U.S. employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gallup: 36 percent of U.S. employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The percentage of U.S. employers requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has flattened at 36%, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
