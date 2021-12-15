Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 6:12 AM

Airline CEOs to testify in Senate on COVID-19 impact, federal relief aid

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Congress will hear testimony Wednesday on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted America's airline industry and how they handled federal aid.

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The heads of several major American airlines will testify before Congress on Wednesday to discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry and how they have used federal aid to mitigate the damage.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly, United CEO Scott Kirby and John Laughter, executive vice president and chief of operations for Delta Air Lines, will testify before the Senate commerce, science and transportation committee in a hearing titled "Oversight of the U.S. Airline Industry."

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EST and it will be streamed live.

Other witnesses expected to testify Wednesday include Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants and Mike Tretheway, chief economist and executive vice president of InterVISTAS Consulting.

RELATED United Airlines looking to add 100 zero-emissions engines to regional fleet

Airlines have struggled to maintain workers despite having received about $54 billion in federal payroll throughout the pandemic and now face the challenge of rebuilding their workforce as demand for air travel returns.

During the early months of the pandemic, airlines encouraged thousands of workers to voluntarily accept buyouts or take leaves of absence. In February, American furloughed about 13,000 employees as federal aid was set to expire.

American and Southwest were forced to cancel thousands of flights this fall as they dealt with staff shortages and inclement weather. Southwest said it lost $75 million in October due to the grounded flights.

RELATED Airline makes history on journey to the 'end of the world'

Companies were able to boost staff availability during the Thanksgiving travel season as by offering incentives such as increases to holiday pay.

With airline demand back on the rise, Southwest said it plans to hire more than 8,000 employees in 2022 after taking on 5,000 in 2021.

In prepared testimony, Parker said American plans to hire 18,000 new employees in 2022 after adding 16,000 in 2021. He said the carrier believes the "positive momentum" for the industry will carry into next year.

RELATED Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class

"Each time we add to our ranks, it's like a dividend payment on the investment made in our team through the [payroll support program]; promising careers in good-paying jobs to hard-working individuals who are the lifeblood of our nation's economy," he will say, according to CNBC.

