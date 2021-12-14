UAE suspends discussions for purchase of U.S. F-35 fighter jets

The United Arab Emirates suspended discussions on Tuesday to purchase a number of the U.S.-built F-35 fighter jet, in use or on order by more than a dozen nations over U.S. security concerns related to use of the plane and its business with Chinese tech companies. File Photo Alex R. Lloyd/U.S. Air Force



Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced it was suspending discussions with the United States over the purchase of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. A UAE official told CNN the country made the decision after "technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment." Advertisement

But the same official conceded discussions may be reopened in the future, adding the two sides are "working toward an understanding that would address mutual defense security conditions for the acquisition."

Chief among the security concerns is a lack of information sharing between countries operating the multi-role aircraft, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. government has also pressured the UAE not to do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies over what it calls the potential for security risks for its weapons systems.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian said Monday at a Mitchell Institute event that security restrictions are hampering collaboration between allies, National Defense reported.

Some countries are upset over being denied access to closely-guarded technical data, Harrigan said, noting that sharing information will help build the "muscle memory we need in theater" to respond quickly to threats and crises.

"That is the underpinning of success that an F-35 brings because we speak the common language, and we've worked our way through many of the issues," Harrigan said.

Officially designated the F-35 Lightning II, the single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth combat aircraft has been produced by Lockheed Martin since 2006.

More than a dozen countries either already use or have ordered the platform, with more than 730 built so far.

Finland last week announced it had chosen the F-35A after it's HX Fighter competition, with plans to buy the 64 aircraft as part of a deal worth about $11 billion.

The F-35As are expected to replace Finland's current F/A-18 Hornet fighter fleet.

Last October, the State Department first signed off on a potential $12.5 billion purchase of 64 of the aircraft.