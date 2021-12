Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-NY, expects Democrats will narrowly pass a bill on Tuesday that will lift the country's debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, averting a "catastrophic default." File Photo Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Democratic senators are expected to vote Tuesday afternoon in favor of raising the country's debt ceiling, staving off a possible default. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said such a move would avoid a "catastrophic default." Advertisement

The bill would see the debt ceiling (which is also referred to as the debt limit), raised by $2.5 trillion. If passed, it would mean the country would not start defaulting on its debt.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen forecast Dec. 15 as the day the government would no longer be able to pay its bills.

The $2.5 trillion increase is expected to cover all necessary funding until 2023, meaning the issue would not need to be addressed again until after the 2022 midterm elections.

The vote is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The result is expected to fall entirely along party lines, meaning it would be up to Vice President Kamala Harris to break the 50-50 tie in the Senate. The bill would then head to the Democrat-controlled House for a final vote, before being signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

The two parties have been at odds for months over increasing the debt ceiling, with Republicans arguing the move would open the door for unchecked spending. Yellen told insider.com that she "can't think of anything more harmful to the role of the dollar than failing to raise the debt ceiling."

Lawmakers have raised or suspended the debt ceiling on 79 occasions since 1960.