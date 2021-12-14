New Jersey landlord agrees to record settlement in federal sexual harassment case

New Jersey landlord Joseph Centanni is accused of sexually harassing tenants for years. Photo courtesy of Union County Prosecutor's Office



Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey landlord has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he demanded sexual favors from tenants to keep their housing and evicted those that resisted his advances. The settlement agreed to by Joseph Centanni, a landlord who has owned hundreds of rental units in and around Elizabeth, N.J, is the largest settlement the U.S. Justice Department says it's secured over alleged sexual harassment in housing. Advertisement

"The need for housing is a basic human need," Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig of the District of New Jersey, said in a statement. "Joseph Centanni exploited that need, and the important federal programs that attempt to meet it, by threatening to deny his victims a roof over their heads if they did not submit to his demands for sexual acts."

Raymond Londa, an attorney for Centanni, told CNN that his client "did not in any way shape or form admit or acknowledge wrongdoing or liability" and settled to avoid drawn-out litigation.

"He continues to deny the allegations made against him in this and in any other cases," said Londa.

The settlement money will compensate men and women allegedly targeted by Centanni, and awaits approval by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

The department's lawsuit was brought under the Fair Housing Act and alleges that Centanni harassed tenants for at least 15 years. According to the lawsuit, Centanni took applicants and tenants to empty apartments, laundry or storage rooms where he would ask for massages, expose himself, demand oral sex or force them to touch him.

The lawsuit alleges he demanded sexual favors to get or keep housing as well as reduced rent. Additionally, Centanni will pay a $107,050 civil penalty, the largest amount allowed under the Fair Housing Act.

The department said Centanni participated in the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program (commonly known as Section 8) that paid him approximately $102,000 monthly.

In March, the Union County Prosecutor's Office charged Centanni with committing sexual crimes against 13 tenants.