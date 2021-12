Mourners are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Oxford High School on December 1, a day after a student killed four classmates in a shooting attack. Photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two weeks after a shooting killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan, administrators in the Detroit area have closed several schools on Tuesday due to concern about another potential threat detected on social media. Oxford Community Schools said it is closing all of its schools Tuesday due to the threat online, which was directed at its middle school. Advertisement

Oxford High, the school at which student Ethan Crumbley is accused of gunning down four students on Nov. 30, is in the OCS district.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are cancelling school in all our buildings on Tuesday, Dec. 14," the district said in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"We plan to do a full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation."

Tuesday's closures affect all schools in the OCS district, including Oxford High School, which has been closed since the shooting and isn't expected to reopen until sometime in January.

Students were set to reclaim their belongings this week. The elementary and middle schools returned to classes on Friday for a half-day.

The closures come after more than 10,000 people signed a petition calling for the closure of all Oakland County schools after a number of threats on social media recently.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said last week that she's charged nearly two dozen youths for making threats, and several more are under investigation.