U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 4:33 PM

Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial show differences between Taser, handgun

By Doug Cunningham
Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kimberly Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of Daunte Wright. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Jail

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The prosecution in the manslaughter trial of Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter showed the jury Tuesday the differences between a Taser and her handgun.

Potter is being tried in the death of Daunte Wright on April 11 during a traffic stop.

During that stop, Wright, 20, pulled away as police tried to arrest him on a weapons warrant. Potter shot and killed Wright while yelling, "Taser!"

Her defense lawyers say it was a horrific mistake.

But prosecutors noted the difference between the weapons, suggesting that a 20-year police veteran should have been able to distinguish between them.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension senior special agent Sam McGinnis testified that Potter's handgun is twice as heavy as her Taser. The weapons also require different deliberate actions to release the weapons -- a snap on the handgun, a lever on the Taser.

Potter's duty belt had holsters that require an officer to take deliberate actions to release the weapons. The gun holster has a snap, while the Taser holster has a lever. The handgun, which is black, is also twice as heavy as the yellow Taser, McGinnis said.

Prosecutors asked to allow jurors to handle the Taser, but Judge Regina Chu denied the request sustaining a defense objection.

Brooklyn Center Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland testified about Potter's training.

He said Potter was certified to use a Taser for 19 years. He told the jury she was trained and recertified many times. Her most recent certification was in March.

Potter said department policy is to wear the Taser on the non-dominate side. In Potter's case, that's the left side. She wore her Taser that way the day Wright was killed.

