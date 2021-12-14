Trending
Dec. 14, 2021 / 2:10 PM

D.C. attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

By Simon Druker
Capitol police in riot gear stand guard in Washington, D.C., in September. Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine on Tuesday sued the Oath Keepers an Proud Boys, alleging the two far-right groups conspired ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The lawsuit seeks millions of dollars in damages. File Photo David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Tuesday his office is suing two far-right groups over their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Racine's office is suing both the ​​Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over the attack, alleging both groups were responsible for the violence that left one Capitol Police officer dead.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Racine is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the two groups, alleging both conspired to send members to the city on that day.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders

"Today, we're holding these insurrectionists accountable for conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the deadly attack on the Capitol. I'm seeking damages in this case and will keep working to ensure such an assault never happens again," Racine said on Twitter.

He said the money outlined in the lawsuit would go toward paying for the costs associated with the event, including medical expenses for the more than 140 officers who were injured during the attack, some of whom required extensive medical leave. It would also help cover costs incurred by the Metropolitan Police Department in responding to the attack.

RELATED D.C. jail officials held in contempt over delayed medical care to accused Jan. 6 rioter

The new lawsuit also accuses both groups of training members and providing them with weapons and tactical equipment ahead of the rally.

Racine told the Washington Post that the damages are substantial and that he is seeking "full restitution and recompense" from those named in the lawsuit.

The Justice Department has already filed criminal charges against a number of people who were at the attack.

RELATED Proud Boys leader draws 6-month sentence for burning BLM flag

RELATED Capitol Police officers sue Trump, Proud Boys over Jan. 6 attack

RELATED Proud Boys leader arrested ahead of D.C. rallies

