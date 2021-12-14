Trending
Dec. 14, 2021 / 2:05 PM

Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls

By Sommer Brokaw
A ransomware attack hit human resources company Kronos on Saturday. Photo by SP-Photo/Shutterstock

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A ransomware attack has hit human resources company Kronos, impacting processing of employee payroll for firms that use that service.

Kronos provides workforce management for tens of thousands of organizations, including half of the Fortune 1,000 and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries, according to its website.

The human resources company is known for its timekeeping system, 11Alive reported.

Tesla, Puma and YMCA are among its high-profile clients, according to USA Today. TEGNA, which is 11Alive's parent company, also uses Kronos.

"UKG recently became aware of a ransomware incident that has disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, which houses solutions used by a limited number of our customers," a spokesperson for Ultimate Kronos Group said in a statement to 11Alive on Monday.

"We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, have alerted our affected customers and informed the authorities, and are working with leading cybersecurity experts.

"We recognize the seriousness of the issue and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services."

Kronos first noticed the unusual activity on Kronos Private Cloud on Saturday evening and wrote in a blog post Sunday, obtained by USA Today, saying that the issue may take several weeks to resolve.

The hack also impacted other Ultimate Kronos Group services, including Healthcare Extensions, TeleStaff and Banking Scheduling Solutions, according to a post by Bob Hughes, the UKG executive vice president.

Kronos has recommended that its clients use alternatives while it resolves the situation.

