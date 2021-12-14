Trending
Dec. 14, 2021 / 8:31 PM

Federal judge blocks Trump's attempt to halt release of tax returns

By Jake Thomas
1/4
Federal judge blocks Trump's attempt to halt release of tax returns
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in  January. On Tuesday, a federal judge sided against Trump in his effort to block his tax returns from being released to congressional Democrats. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an effort by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of his tax returns to a congressional committee.

The judge's ruling is the latest in the legal wrangling over Trump's tax returns, which he promised to release at the start of his presidency but has instead fought to keep secret. Trump and his lawyers have argued Democrats are seeking his tax returns for political gain and not any legitimate oversight function.

"But even if the former president is right on the facts, he is wrong on the law," wrote U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in his ruling. "A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries."

In 2019, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, invoked a federal law that requires the Treasury Department to provide individual tax returns when requested by any of Congress' three tax committees. Congressional Democrats sued after the Treasury Department denied the request.

RELATED Biden, first lady and Harris, second gentleman release tax returns

McFadden also stayed his ruling for 14 days to give Trump's legal team a chance to appeal.

Trump didn't immediately issue a statement in response to the ruling.

Neal previously stated he wanted the returns to better understand an auditing program of presidential tax returns.

RELATED N.Y. attorney general seeks to depose Trump on property valuations

But McFadden wrote in his ruling that both Neal and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "plausibly show mixed motives underlying" their request. He pointed to previous statements from Pelosi that she was continuing investigations of Trump because she wanted to "see him in prison."

The Trump-appointed judge also cautioned Neal on disclosing Trump's tax returns publicly.

"Public disclosure of another's tax returns is a grave offense, and prior committee chairmen have wisely resisted using (the law) to publicize individuals' returns," wrote McFadden. "Anyone can see that publishing confidential tax information of a political rival is the type of move that will return to plague the inventor."

RELATED Donald Trump asks court to block release of tax returns to Congress

RELATED Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee

