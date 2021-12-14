NYC vaccine mandate extended to children 5-11 years old

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Children ages 5 to 11 will need to show proof of vaccination to dine out, see movies and enter fitness facilities in New York City starting Tuesday.

New provisions to the city's vaccine mandate have been expanded to children who previously were allowed to accompany vaccinated adults.

The requirements will also apply to many after-school activities for children, including band, sports, orchestra, and dance at public schools -- a policy that previously applied to those aged 12 and older.

Mayor Bill de Blasio launched the "Key to NYC" vaccine mandate for adults in August.

Up until this month, partially vaccinated New Yorkers ages 12 and older have been allowed to enter indoor venues. But later this month, they will need to be fully vaccinated to enter restaurants and movie theaters in all five boroughs.

The mandate will begin Dec. 27, the same day de Blasio's private-sector worker vaccine requirement takes place, and four days before he leaves office.

More details on the private sector vaccine mandate are supposed to be issued Wednesday.

Protests have emerged against New York's vaccine mandates, and many have lost their jobs as a result of noncompliance.