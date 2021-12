1/4

Sandra L. Thompson, acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has been nominated to lead the agency. Photo by R. Dione Foto /Federal Housing Finance Agency

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Sandra Thompson to become director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency on Tuesday, a move that still needs to be approved by the Senate. Thompson will oversee the FHFA's housing and regulatory policy and financial analysis research during her five-year term, if the Senate approves her appointment. Advertisement

Biden appointed Thompson after firing former Director Mark Calabria, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

The FHFA announced Thompson as acting director in June, and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, nominated her to lead the agency in September.

At the time, Waters said that Thompson had proven her ability to lead the agency and endorsed her understanding of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Federal Home Loan Banks.

Prior to joining the FHFA, Thompson worked for more than 23 years at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, where she led the agency's enforcement program for risk management during the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Howard University graduate will likely be questioned by Republicans on her views on whether Fannie and Freddie should be released from the control of the government. She will need the unanimous support of all 50 Democrats to be appointed without support from any Republicans.