Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 4:19 PM

Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines

By Danielle Haynes
Pew poll: Number of Americans who identify as Christian further declines
A man walks past St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1, 2020. A Pew poll found that while Christianity is still the dominant religion in the United States, fewer people identify as Christians compared to previous years. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The percentage of Americans who identify as Christian dropped 15% over the past 14 years, while those who consider themselves religiously unaffiliated increased by 14%, a Pew study released Tuesday indicates.

Pew's National Public Opinion Reference Survey found that the majority of Americans -- 63% -- consider themselves Christian, down from 78% in 2007. Meanwhile, 29% of adults list their religion as "none," meaning they consider themselves atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular." That figure has increased since 2007, when 16% said they have no religion.

Advertisement

Six percent of Americans identify with other religions, up from 5% in 2007.

With the growing shift away from Christianity and toward no particular religion, Christians outnumber the latter by two-to-one, down from five-to-one in 2007.

RELATED Poll: Most vaccinated U.S. adults plan to get COVID-19 booster shot

Among Christians, the largest decline has taken place within protestantism. Forty percent consider themselves to be protestant, down from 52%. Those who identify as Catholic make up 21% of Christians, down from 24%. Those who are Orthodox Christian and Mormon remained unchanged from 2007 at 1% and 2%, respectively.

Daily prayer has also been on the decline, according to the poll. In 2021, 45% of respondents said they pray daily, down from 58% in 2007. Thirty-two percent say they pray weekly or monthly and 22% say they pray seldom or never.

Advertisement

The poll found that 41% of Americans consider religion "very important" in their lives, down from 56% in 2007. Pew said this figure has had a sharper decline over the past 10 years when Pew switched to a self-administered survey from interviewer-administered surveys. Thirty-three percent of Americans said religion isn't too, or is not at all, important to them, while 26% say it's somewhat important to them.

RELATED Poll: Holiday shoppers rack up debt using 'buy now, pay later' services

RELATED Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves

Latest Headlines

Biden calls for action to reduce gun violence on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Biden calls for action to reduce gun violence on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for action to reduce gun violence while marking the nine-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting that killed 20 children and six educators.
Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Cornell University shuts campus amid 'red alert' COVID-19 outbreak
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Cornell University's Ithaca, N.Y., campus closed its facilities to students Tuesday due to a big COVID-19 outbreak.
Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial show differences between Taser, handgun
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Prosecutors in Kim Potter trial show differences between Taser, handgun
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The prosecution in the manslaughter trial of Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter showed the jury Tuesday the differences between a Taser and her handgun.
Senate Democrats set to raise debt ceiling without Republican support
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Democrats set to raise debt ceiling without Republican support
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Democratic senators are expected to vote Tuesday in favor of raising the country's debt ceiling, staving off a possible default.
Kentucky officials to probe safety policies at candle factory where 8 died
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kentucky officials to probe safety policies at candle factory where 8 died
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Kentucky authorities plan to investigate the Mayfield candle factory where eight people died during last week's tornado outbreak over questions about safety, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
D.C. attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Tuesday his office is suing two far-right groups over their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A ransomware attack has hit human resources company Kronos, impacting processing of employee payroll for companies using it.
Air Force discharges 27 for defying vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Air Force discharges 27 for defying vaccine mandate
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Air Force said on Monday it removed 27 people for not obeying orders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first dismissals by the U.S. military for refusing to get inoculated.
House set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The House will vote Tuesday on whether to hold former President Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.
NYC vaccine mandate extended to children 5-11 years old
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC vaccine mandate extended to children 5-11 years old
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Children ages 5 to 11 will need to show proof of vaccination to dine out, see movies and enter fitness facilities in New York City starting Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
Ransomware attack against Kronos impacts employee payrolls
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
California, Philadelphia impose new COVID-19 mandates as cases jump
California, Philadelphia impose new COVID-19 mandates as cases jump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement