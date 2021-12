O.J. Simpson was released from parole two months early, Nevada state officials said Tuesday. File Pool photo by Jason Bean/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- O.J. Simpson was granted an early parole discharge last week, Nevada state officials said in a statement Tuesday. The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners held an "early discharge hearing" for Simpson on Nov. 30 after receiving a written recommendation from the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation, according to a statement. Advertisement

A "decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on Dec. 6."

Simpson's parole had originally been scheduled to end Feb. 9.

"The board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served," the Nevada State Police said in a news release.

Members from the Nevada Board of Parole voted unanimously in July 2017 to grant O.J. Simpson parole for his armed robbery conviction after serving nine years of a potential 33-year sentence. He was released in October of that year.

Simpson had been imprisoned at the Lovelock Correctional Center after he was convicted in a September 2007 armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel, where he went with a group of associates to retrieve some of his personal sports memorabilia that he said had been stolen from him in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Members of Simpson's entourage pulled guns on the men who had the merchandise, though some of what was taken was legitimately Simpson's property, investigators said.