U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 5:02 PM

Jana Duggar says child wandered outside, leading to endangerment charge

By Danielle Haynes

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Reality star Jana Duggar revealed Tuesday that a child she was babysitting wandered outside alone, leading to her child endangerment charge in September.

The 31-year-old gave details of her brush with the law in an Instagram Stories post, saying she wanted to clear up speculation about what happened.

"I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time," Jana Duggar wrote.

The September citation for endangering the welfare of a child became public Friday, one day after he eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty on child pornography charges.

"I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone," Jana Duggar wrote in the post Tuesday. "A passerby who saw the child called the police.

"It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community.

She said she was never arrested for the incident.

"In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that's truly what mattered the most to me."

Janna Duggar's younger sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald, also issued a statement on Instagram Stories defending her sister.

"Bottom line -- it was an innocent mistake," the 29-year-old wrote. "She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could've happened to anyone."

Jana Duggar's lawyer, Gregory F. Payne, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf for the misdemeanor citation. A court clerk for Elm Springs, Ark., said Jana Duggar's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Jana Duggar and her family rose to fame in a series of TLC specials and series, including 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled in 2015 after her eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was accused of molestation.

Jana Duggar also appeared in Counting On, a spinoff reality series that focused mostly on the lives of the older Duggar siblings, including Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth.

The series was canceled after Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges earlier this year.

