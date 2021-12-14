Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 1:38 PM

House set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress

By UPI Staff

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The House will vote Tuesday on whether to hold former President Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

If the vote passes, Meadows' case wlll go to the Justice Department, with possible criminal prosecution taken to a federal grand jury for consideration.

Advertisement

Select committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wy., read text messages sent to Meadows by Republican lawmakers in the Rules Committee hearing Tuesday morning, including some sent by Donald Trump Jr.

"We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand," he wrote, according to CNBC. "He's got to condemn this s--- ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough."

RELATED Mark Meadows contempt charge heads to vote in full House

Meadows responded, saying he was "pushing it hard" and that he agreed.

Another message from Fox host Laura Ingraham to Meadows said that the "president needs to tell the people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy," CNBC reported.

The texts revealed Tuesday show that the White House knew about the violence unfolding in the Capitol.

Advertisement
RELATED Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters

Last week, Meadows sued Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Jan. 6 panel after stating that he wouldn't comply with the investigation.

The House already has voted to hold former senior advisor Steve Bannon in contempt for noncompliance. He pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of contempt of Congress.

RELATED Facing contempt proceedings, Mark Meadows sues Nancy Pelosi, Jan. 6 panel

Latest Headlines

Air Force discharges 27 for defying vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Air Force discharges 27 for defying vaccine mandate
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Air Force said on Monday it removed 27 people for not obeying orders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first dismissals by the U.S. military for refusing to get inoculated.
NYC vaccine mandate extended to children 5-11 years old
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
NYC vaccine mandate extended to children 5-11 years old
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Children ages 5 to 11 will need to show proof of vaccination to dine out, see movies and enter fitness facilities in New York City starting Tuesday.
Attorneys seek broader jury pool for hate crimes trial over Arbery killing
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Attorneys seek broader jury pool for hate crimes trial over Arbery killing
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Attorneys are seeking a broader jury pool for the hate crimes trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, due to pretrial publicity.
Medical examiner says ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had CTE during S.C. shooting
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Medical examiner says ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had CTE during S.C. shooting
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A former NFL player who police say shot and killed six people in South Carolina before killing himself last spring had a chronic brain injury often found in former players, according to an autopsy released Tuesday.
Biden nominates acting Director Sandra Thompson to lead FHFA
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Biden nominates acting Director Sandra Thompson to lead FHFA
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Sandra Thompson to become director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency on Tuesday.
Virginia legislative agencies shut down by ransomware attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Virginia legislative agencies shut down by ransomware attack
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Virginia Legislature's IT branch was shut down on Tuesday after it was targeted by a ransomware attack that's also affecting other state agencies.
United Airlines looking to add 100 zero-emissions engines to regional fleet
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
United Airlines looking to add 100 zero-emissions engines to regional fleet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- United Airlines says it's acquired a stake in hydrogen-electric engine developer ZeroAvia and could add dozens of zero-emissions, 100% hydrogen engines to its fleet by 2028.
U.S. wholesale prices up 9.6% over last year, set new inflation record
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. wholesale prices up 9.6% over last year, set new inflation record
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Labor Department said Tuesday wholesale prices set a new inflation record in November. The producer price index was up 9.6% over last year.
James, Jennifer Crumbley to appear in Michigan court on school shooting charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
James, Jennifer Crumbley to appear in Michigan court on school shooting charges
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the Oxford, Mich. shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, are expected to appear at a probable cause conference in Oakland County on Tuesday afternoon.
Pfizer says its COVID-19 pill cuts high-risk hospitalization, deaths by 89%
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pfizer says its COVID-19 pill cuts high-risk hospitalization, deaths by 89%
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Pfizer said Tuesday its COVID-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, "significantly reduced" the chances of being hospitalized or dying from the virus by 89% for high-risk adult patients within three days of symptom onset.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
Tropical Storm Rai could be typhoon before reaching Philippines
California, Philadelphia impose new COVID-19 mandates as cases jump
California, Philadelphia impose new COVID-19 mandates as cases jump
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesian coast
Damaged USS Connecticut sub reaches San Diego after surface transit from Guam
Damaged USS Connecticut sub reaches San Diego after surface transit from Guam
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement