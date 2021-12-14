House set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The House will vote Tuesday on whether to hold former President Donald Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

If the vote passes, Meadows' case wlll go to the Justice Department, with possible criminal prosecution taken to a federal grand jury for consideration.

Select committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wy., read text messages sent to Meadows by Republican lawmakers in the Rules Committee hearing Tuesday morning, including some sent by Donald Trump Jr.

"We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand," he wrote, according to CNBC. "He's got to condemn this s--- ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough."

Meadows responded, saying he was "pushing it hard" and that he agreed.

Another message from Fox host Laura Ingraham to Meadows said that the "president needs to tell the people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy," CNBC reported.

The texts revealed Tuesday show that the White House knew about the violence unfolding in the Capitol.

Last week, Meadows sued Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Jan. 6 panel after stating that he wouldn't comply with the investigation.

The House already has voted to hold former senior advisor Steve Bannon in contempt for noncompliance. He pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of contempt of Congress.