Florida returns school board paychecks withheld over mask mandates

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Florida Department of Education returned funding to eight school districts that had faced punishment for implementing mask mandates. The department transferred $877,851 to the eight districts on Nov. 29 after the state withheld the funding used for paychecks for school board members in the districts that chose to defy a state order banning mask mandates, according to financial documents provided to CNN by the Orange County School Board. Advertisement

"The district received communication from the FLDOE prior to Thanksgiving that they were returning ... funds associated with the withholding of school board member salaries," Orange County communications staffer Michael Ollendorff told Florida Phoenix, which first reported the return of funds.

Brevard County school district communication staffer Russel Bruhn also confirmed the money "has been put back."

Ultimately Broward County had $526,197 returned, Alachua County received $194,720, Miami-Dade County was given $35,395, Orange County got $31,459, Palm Beach received $37,527, Duval County was given back $26,770, Brevard County received $18,587 and Leon County got $17,199.

Alachua County school district communications staffer Jackie Johnson told Florida Phoenix the district returned the money from the federal grant, saying it had never tapped into those funds.

"The check we received from the feds -- we sent that back to the feds," Johnson said.

During an emergency meeting in October, the Florida Board of Education approved a resolution to sanction the eight school districts if they did not drop their mask mandates.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order in July to bar school districts from mandating mask mandates against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19.