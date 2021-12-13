Damaged USS Connecticut sub reaches San Diego after surface transit from Guam

The USS Connecticut is in port in San Diego, following a surface transit from Guam following an October collision with an uncharted seamount in the South China Sea. File Photo by Thiep Van Nguyen II/U.S. Navy



Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The USS Connecticut nuclear attack submarine, damaged from an October collision in the South China Sea, has reached San Diego after surface transit from Guam, where it underwent initial repairs and assessment. The submarine left Guam last month and arrived in San Diego with visible damage to the bow on Sunday morning, USNI News and The Drive reported.

The Connecticut struck an underwater seamount while submerged in the South China Sea in early October. Eleven sailors suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation the next month found that the the submarine built in 1997 collided with the seamount -- an underwater mountain -- on Oct. 2. The Navy did not publicly report the incident until October 7 to maintain operational security, officials said at the time.

The Navy fired leaders of the USS Connecticut over "loss of confidence," following the investigation.

After the collision, the boat sailed for almost a week on the surface of the Pacific from the South China Sea to Naval Base Guam, where it underwent initial repairs and damage assessment.

Officials did not reveal why the submarine, which was slated for additional repairs at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington, entered San Diego.

The ship spotter Warshipcam, which spotted the submarine entering San Diego Bay on the the local San Diego Webcam, showed the submarine's entire bow sonar dome was missing.

The submarine did not stay in Guam because it did not have a drydock to make significant repairs, according to The Drive.