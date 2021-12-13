Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 4:30 PM

Sony Pictures to cancel 'The Dr. Oz Show' amid host's run for Senate

By Sommer Brokaw
Sony Pictures to cancel 'The Dr. Oz Show' amid host's run for Senate
Dr. Mehmet Oz's show in its 13th season will be canceled next month, Sony Pictures announced Monday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures said Monday it will cancel The Dr. Oz Show next month amid the host's run for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican and replace it with a spinoff hosted by his daughter.

The show named after Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, who appeared as "Dr. Oz" on The Oprah Winfrey Show and debuted in 2009 his own show of the same name, will end Jan. 14 after 13 seasons, Sony announced Monday.

Advertisement

Sony added that the show would be replaced by a spinoff food show, The Good Dish, hosted by his daughter Daphne Oz, to premiere on Jan. 17.

Oz, a recent New Jersey resident, announced his bid to fill the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., in a video shared to Twitter late last month.

RELATED Vermont Senate leader Becca Balint announces run for Congress

The 2022 midterm race may determine whether Democrats, who barely hold majority control in the Senate with two independents who caucus with Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to break a tie, will retain their current majority control in 2023, CNBC reported.

A campaign spokesperson told CNBC when he launched the Senate bid he "lives" and "votes" in Pennsylvania, but did not say where he lives or when he moved there.

Advertisement

The Fox Station Group pulled The Dr. Oz Show from its New York and Philadelphia stations soon after he announced his political bid, citing the problem of having to give other Pennsylvania candidates equal time on the show, Deadline reported.

RELATED Sen. Bob Dole honored at memorial services at cathedral, WWII Memorial

The equal time provision is necessary due to Federal Communications Commission rules, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Still, Sony did not cite Oz' political bid in its announcement Monday, CNBC reported.

RELATED Senate approves measure allowing Democrats to raise debt ceiling

RELATED Senators call for more involvement of women in politics, foreign policy

RELATED Senate votes to nullify Biden's large business vaccine mandate

Latest Headlines

VP Harris announces $1.2B in private investments in Central America
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
VP Harris announces $1.2B in private investments in Central America
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced $1.2 billion in investments from private companies to address the root causes of immigration from Central America.
Derek Chauvin plans to change not-guilty plea in federal civil rights case
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Derek Chauvin plans to change not-guilty plea in federal civil rights case
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin plans to change his not-guilty plea on federal civil rights charges related to last year's murder of George Floyd, a court filing indicated Monday.
S&P 500 falls from record amid Omicron fears, upcoming Fed meeting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
S&P 500 falls from record amid Omicron fears, upcoming Fed meeting
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 dropped 0.91%, falling from an intraday record Monday, as investors weighed fears about the Omicron COVID-19 variant and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
Billionaire Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Billionaire Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Time Magazine on Monday named billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year, citing his vast "influence on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too."
Tornado launches family photo 130 miles away
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tornado launches family photo 130 miles away
As a devastating and deadly long-track tornado tore through Kentucky on Friday, the record-breaking storm picked up debris large and small and tossed it into the atmosphere like toys.
Larry Nassar survivors agree to $380M deal from USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Larry Nassar survivors agree to $380M deal from USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Hundreds of gymnasts who were sexually assaulted by former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar will receive a $380 million settlement from USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
Navy tests Saildrone for first time in Digital Horizon exercise off Jordan's coast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Navy tests Saildrone for first time in Digital Horizon exercise off Jordan's coast
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) has tested a new Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel for the first time from a naval base in the Gulf of Aqaba off of Jordan's coast.
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order directing a streamlining of public services across 17 federal agencies to make them more user friendly.
Damaged USS Connecticut sub reaches San Diego after surface transit from Guam
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Damaged USS Connecticut sub reaches San Diego after surface transit from Guam
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The USS Connecticut nuclear attack submarine, damaged from an October collision in the South China Sea, has reached San Diego after surface transit from Guam, where it underwent initial repairs and assessment.
Michigan students petition for online classes amid school shooting copycat threats
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan students petition for online classes amid school shooting copycat threats
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- More than 10,000 people have signed a petition formed by a group of Michigan students calling for online classes after the revelation of "copycat threats" in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
Next storm for central U.S. set to deliver damaging winds
Next storm for central U.S. set to deliver damaging winds
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
South Africa hits daily record 37,875 COVID-19 cases mostly by Omicron
South Africa hits daily record 37,875 COVID-19 cases mostly by Omicron
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement