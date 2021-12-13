Sony Pictures to cancel 'The Dr. Oz Show' amid host's run for Senate

Dr. Mehmet Oz's show in its 13th season will be canceled next month, Sony Pictures announced Monday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures said Monday it will cancel The Dr. Oz Show next month amid the host's run for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican and replace it with a spinoff hosted by his daughter. The show named after Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, who appeared as "Dr. Oz" on The Oprah Winfrey Show and debuted in 2009 his own show of the same name, will end Jan. 14 after 13 seasons, Sony announced Monday. Advertisement

Sony added that the show would be replaced by a spinoff food show, The Good Dish, hosted by his daughter Daphne Oz, to premiere on Jan. 17.

Oz, a recent New Jersey resident, announced his bid to fill the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., in a video shared to Twitter late last month.

The 2022 midterm race may determine whether Democrats, who barely hold majority control in the Senate with two independents who caucus with Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to break a tie, will retain their current majority control in 2023, CNBC reported.

A campaign spokesperson told CNBC when he launched the Senate bid he "lives" and "votes" in Pennsylvania, but did not say where he lives or when he moved there.

The Fox Station Group pulled The Dr. Oz Show from its New York and Philadelphia stations soon after he announced his political bid, citing the problem of having to give other Pennsylvania candidates equal time on the show, Deadline reported.

The equal time provision is necessary due to Federal Communications Commission rules, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Still, Sony did not cite Oz' political bid in its announcement Monday, CNBC reported.