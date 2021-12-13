N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils plans for new $9.6B terminal at NYC's JFK airport

1/3

Gates at Terminal 4 are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on August 4, 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled plans on Monday for a new terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, which will come with a hefty $9.6 billion price tag. The new Terminal 1 will stand on the current footprints of the existing Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and an empty lot that used to be Terminal 3. Advertisement

The 2.4 million-square-foot terminal will include 23 international gates on a 134-acre footprint, about 250% larger than the current footprint of Terminal 1, Hochul said.

Hochul said that the new terminal will be able to accommodate as many as 20 million passengers a year and is expected to begin opening in phases in 2026 after construction begins in 2022.

The terminal will provide a premium first-class experience to international passengers "whether they arrived by coach" and Hochul hopes people will find the designs to be "jaw-dropping."

"We want people to come from all over to find themselves right at the doorstep of New York. So they find the opportunity to come here, visit New York, visit our friends in New Jersey, see upstate New York and continue their journey across the nation," she said.

Gary LaBarbera, president of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, praised the project for creating thousands of temporary and permanent jobs.

"This is a definite winning scenario. This is labor, business, and community coming together creating thousands of jobs."

LaBarbera is also a member of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey board of commissioners, the intergovernmental agency which operates JFK -- as well as LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Teterboro Airport and Stewart International Airport in the New York area.

The Port Authority board will meet on Thursday to vote on the plan, officials said.

During her announcement, Hochul hailed the terminal as a means to help the New York economy emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to continue focusing on our airports. I love the airports, I have spent more time in the airports than anybody who doesn't have a Port Authority badge," Hochul said. "What this city deserves after the pandemic brought us to our knees ... this is the time to really shine."

Officials noted during Monday's press conference that the project is being funded by private investors. The Carlyle Group, a Washington, D.C., based international private-equity firm, has become majority owners of the new Terminal 1 with a 51% stake. Johnson Loop Capital Infrastructure will have a 30% stake and insurance firm Ullico will have a 19% stake.

The new terminal will serve as the completion of the extensive renovations that have been made to the airport -- including the redesign of Terminal 6, which the PANYNJ board approved and announced in August.

In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started a collaboration with health and wellness company XpresSpa Group and biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks to begin piloting a COVID-19 bio-surveillance Program at airports including JFK, Newark-Liberty and San Francisco International Airport.

Last month, the initiative began providing free tests to passengers, including those from eight African countries, for the Omicron variant.