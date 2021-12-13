Trending
Dec. 13, 2021 / 3:20 PM

Larry Nassar survivors agree to $380M deal from USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee

By Adam Schrader
From left to right, U.S. Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols arrive to testify during a Senate judiciary hearing about the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts in Septermber. File Pool Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Hundreds of gymnasts who were sexually assaulted by former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar will receive a $380 million settlement from USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee after an agreement was reached Monday.

The settlement, after years of talks, will compensate more than 500 gymnasts, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, who were preyed on by Nassar and others -- marking one of the largest ever announced for sexual assault.

It includes the settlement of lawsuits against Steve Penny and Bela and Marta Karolyi, ESPN reported. Penny, the former CEO of USA Gymnastics, has been charged with evidence tampering relating to the Nassar investigation and has pleaded not guilty. The Karolyis have been accused of turning a blind eye to Nassar's sexual abuse, as well as their own physical and psychological abuse of female athletes.

The settlement was revealed as part of bankruptcy proceedings regarding USA Gymnastics in an Indiana federal court, The New York Times reported. Insurers for the two organizations agreed to pay most of the settlement -- but the Olympic committee will dole out $34 million and loan $6 million to USA Gymnastics for the organization to pay its end of the agreement.

RELATED Justice Department reviewing decision not to charge FBI agents in Nassar case

Rachel Denhollander, an attorney and former gymnast who was abused by Nassar, tweeted that she was particularly proud of the non-monetary reform commitments that were made as part of the settlement agreement.

"This chapter is finally closed. Now the hard work of reform and rebuilding can begin. Whether or not justice comes and change is made depends on what happens next," Denhollander tweeted.

USA Gymnastics agreed to set up a program to give survivors a say in how sexual assault issues are handled in the future.

RELATED Simone Biles, other gymnasts say system failed in Larry Nassar sex investigation

"I am proud of the non-monetary reform commitments in particular -- this represents so much hard work from members of the committee, and I am eager to see these changes through."

Denhollander added in comments to The Times that "no amount of money will ever repair the damage that has been done" but welcomed the financial commitment, which will allow Nassar's victims to receive mental health treatment for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Olympic gymnasts testify in Senate on Larry Nassar case

U.S. Olympics gymnasts McKayla Maroney (L) and Aly Raisman attend a press conference Wednesday after testifying during a Senate judiciary committee hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

RELATED USA Gymnastics, survivors propose $425M settlement in Larry Nassar sex abuse case

