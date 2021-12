A woman was killed and 13 other people were injured in a drive-by shooting during a vigil for a recent murder victim in a suburb of Houston on Sunday night, police said. Photo courtesy Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and 13 more were injured in a shooting at a vigil in a suburb of Houston, police said. The drive-by shooting took place Sunday night during an outdoor vigil for a "recent murder victim," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

"Right as they were releasing the balloons up in the air was when the vehicle came, and almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into the crowd," Gonzalez said at a press conference.

Update to last night's shooting on N. Market Loop: a total of fourteen individuals were shot/injured after a suspect(s) opened fire at an outdoor vigil for a recent murder victim. One of those individuals, Disha Allen (mid 20s), was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other pic.twitter.com/uZIWdUNRvz— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021

Disha Allen, a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the shooting.

The other injured victims were all treated at the hospital with some sustaining "serious gunshot wound injuries." Three victims were in critical condition, Gonzalez said at a press conference.



The suspect or suspects are believed to have been driving a "small dark-colored sedan," Gonzalez added.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known but was under investigation.