Biden to meet with top emergency leaders to respond to deadly tornadoes

Homeowner Rich Vance looks at what's left of his 1994 Chevrolet Corvette, which was thrown from its garage following a tornado in Defiance, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Several more deaths have been reported in Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.
Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky, making federal aid available to eight counties in the state.
Family members gather at a house that was blown off its foundation by a powerful tornado in Defiance, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
"It's a tragedy. And we still don't know how many lives were lost or the full extent of the damage," Biden said in a statement over the weekend.
"The federal government will do everything -- everything it can possibly do to help."
Kentucky officials said there is some good news in the town of Mayfield, which was one of the hardest-hit areas. Officials said most of the 110 people who worked at a candle manufacturing plant there, which was devastated by one tornado, have been accounted for.
Dawson Spring Mayor Chris Smiley said about 75% of the community was wiped out.
"The devastation is quite frankly something that you would see in a war zone," Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management said, according to CNN. "This is an event where we had commercial and residence properties literally stripped clean from the earth."