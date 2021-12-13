Trending
Dec. 13, 2021 / 7:51 AM

Biden to meet with top emergency leaders to respond to deadly tornadoes

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Biden to meet with top emergency leaders to respond to deadly tornadoes
Homeowner Rich Vance looks at what's left of his 1994 Chevrolet Corvette, which was thrown from its garage following a tornado in Defiance, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with top emergency officials on Monday to go over coordinating the federal response to deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest, which have killed dozens of people across several states.

The tornadoes occurred late Friday and into Saturday. The worst damage and deaths is in Kentucky, where officials say at least 50 people have been confirmed dead, and that figure is almost sure to rise.

Several more deaths have been reported in Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.

Biden is scheduled Monday to meet with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

The briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST.

Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky, making federal aid available to eight counties in the state.

Family members gather at a house that was blown off its foundation by a powerful tornado in Defiance, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

"It's a tragedy. And we still don't know how many lives were lost or the full extent of the damage," Biden said in a statement over the weekend.

"The federal government will do everything -- everything it can possibly do to help."

Kentucky officials said there is some good news in the town of Mayfield, which was one of the hardest-hit areas. Officials said most of the 110 people who worked at a candle manufacturing plant there, which was devastated by one tornado, have been accounted for.

Authorities said several people were killed in the plant when the twister hit, and several remain missing.

In Kentucky alone, more than a dozen people died and dozens were missing in Dawson Springs, and more than two dozen are reported dead in Bowling Green and Bremen.

Dawson Spring Mayor Chris Smiley said about 75% of the community was wiped out.

"The devastation is quite frankly something that you would see in a war zone," Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management said, according to CNN. "This is an event where we had commercial and residence properties literally stripped clean from the earth."

Several people died in Illinois when another tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville.

