Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 12:48 PM

White House unveils plan to speed up national EV charging network

By Simon Druker
1/4
White House unveils plan to speed up national EV charging network
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on Monday next to an electric vehicle during a visit to Brandywine, Md. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Maryland on Monday and unveiled details of President Joe Biden's strategy to build a large, nationwide charging network for electric vehicles.

Initially, the network would have 500,000 chargers and "make EVs accessible to all Americas for both local and long-distance trips," the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

The new bipartisan infrastructure plan includes $5 billion in funding for states. The secretary of transportation can then issue grants to help states fill gaps in the network.

Officials said a new office between the Energy and Transportation departments will be tasked with implementing the charging network and other electrification provisions. The office is expected to be formally created on Tuesday.

RELATED Biden pushes for electric vehicle future in visit to Detroit GM plant

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on Monday next to an electric vehicle during a visit to Brandywine, Md. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI

The White House said the current network has about 100,000 public chargers and an assortment of different plug types, payment options and hardware hookups.

Together, the investments mark the United States' largest-ever investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Harris made the announcement on Monday at an electric vehicle maintenance facility in Brandywine, Md.

Advertisement
RELATED Buying a new electric car won't save the planet

In August, Biden set a goal of making half of all new vehicles in the United States electric by 2030.

"President Biden, American families, automakers, and autoworkers agree: the future of transportation is electric," the White House added. "The electric car future is cleaner, more equitable, more affordable, and an economic opportunity to support good-paying, union jobs across American supply chains as automakers continue investing in manufacturing clean vehicles and the batteries that power them."

RELATED Tesla, Asian automakers lead global EV market

RELATED Though EV demand is growing, range anxiety remains a concern

RELATED Faster EV chargers to allay range anxiety

RELATED Electrify America to double EV charging network in U.S., Canada

Latest Headlines

N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils plans for new $9.6B terminal at NYC's JFK airport
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils plans for new $9.6B terminal at NYC's JFK airport
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled plans on Monday for a new terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, which will come with a hefty $9.6 billion price tag.
Vermont Senate leader Becca Balint announces run for Congress
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vermont Senate leader Becca Balint announces run for Congress
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Becca Balint, the president pro tempore in the Vermont Senate, announced Monday she is running for the U.S. House of Representative's seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Peter Welch next year.
Tornado death toll rises in Kentucky; Biden to meet with FEMA chief
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tornado death toll rises in Kentucky; Biden to meet with FEMA chief
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to meet with top emergency officials Monday to provide federal aid to areas in the South and Midwest hit hard by tornadoes that killed dozens, with the death toll rising in Kentucky.
Pfizer buys drugmaker Arena for $6.7 billion to address 'unmet needs'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer buys drugmaker Arena for $6.7 billion to address 'unmet needs'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Pharma giant Pfizer announced on Monday that it's buying Arena Pharmaceuticals, a drug company that specializes in inflammation and immunology, for almost $7 billion.
Biden to sign executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to sign executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Monday that President Joe Biden will sign an executive order directing a streamlining of public services across 17 federal agencies to make them more user friendly.
House Jan. 6 panel supports criminal contempt charge for Trump aide Mark Meadows
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Jan. 6 panel supports criminal contempt charge for Trump aide Mark Meadows
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has recommended a contempt charge for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, for refusing to comply with a subpoena.
Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- New York State Parks Police said a car stuck in the upper Niagara River fell over the Niagara Falls on Sunday.
Next storm for central U.S. set to deliver damaging winds
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Next storm for central U.S. set to deliver damaging winds
AccuWeather forecasters say energy from the same storm slamming West Coast with heavy rainfall and feet of mountain snow will translate eastward by midweek and usher in another round of adverse weather to central U.S.
How the multi-state December tornado formed
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
How the multi-state December tornado formed
With tornado outbreaks of this caliber typically occurring between February and June, many are left to wonder how such a devastating outbreak could occur in December.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, ICUs filling up amid winter weather
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, ICUs filling up amid winter weather
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are running out of ICU beds as hospitalizations are on the rise amid the arrival of winter weather and the presence of the Omicron variant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
South Africa hits daily record 37,875 COVID-19 cases mostly by Omicron
South Africa hits daily record 37,875 COVID-19 cases mostly by Omicron
Next storm for central U.S. set to deliver damaging winds
Next storm for central U.S. set to deliver damaging winds
Biden to sign executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Biden to sign executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement