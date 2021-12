Undated image of Vermont Senate President pro tempore Becca Balint, who announced her candidacy for Congress on Monday. Photo courtesy of Becca Balint website



Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Becca Balint, the president pro tempore in the Vermont Senate, announced Monday she is running for the U.S. House of Representative's seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Peter Welch next year. Balint, the first openly gay woman elected to the Vermont Senate and the first woman to serve as president, will take on Lt. Gov. Molly Gray in the Democratic primary. So far no Republican has announced a run for the seat. Advertisement

"I've never backed away from fighting for what's right," Balint, a former middle school teacher, said in a video announcing her intentions. "I've done it in my neighborhood here. I've done it in every job that I've had."

A message on her website said Balint has led the effort to invest in affordable housing in Vermont, raise the state's minimum wage, secure family leave and "enshrine reproductive freedom into our state's constitution."

"This is going to be a tough fight, but I've been in tough fights before and I know change is possible," Balint said. "It's not just about how we deliver on a promise. It's how we do that work because we've got to deliver on some big-ticket items that families need across this country."

Advertisement

Balint, who said her grandfather died during the Holocaust, moved to Vermont from New York's Hudson Valley in the mid-1990s. She married her partner, attorney Elizabeth Wohl, when Vermont legalized same-sex marriage in 2009.