Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 6:09 PM

Pentagon will not punish U.S. troops over Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians

By Daniel Uria
Pentagon will not punish U.S. troops over Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday decided that the Pentagon would not take disciplinary action against U.S. disciplinary personnel involved in a drone strike that killed 10 citizens in Kabul on Aug. 29. File Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin accepted recommendations Monday to not take disciplinary action against U.S. military personnel involved in an August drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Austin instructed heads of Central Command and Special Operations Command to make recommendations to improve Defense Department policies and procedures but their recommendations did not include holding anyone accountable or punishing anyone involved in the strike.

Advertisement

"The secretary reviewed the recommendations. I won't get into all of them. Some of them are understandably classified, but he approved their recommendations," Kirby said. "So I do not anticipate there being issues of personal accountability to be had with respect to the Aug. 29 airstrike."

Military officials previously said the attack in Kabul was not a result of criminal negligence.

RELATED Canadian man pleads guilty to joining ISIS, serving as translator

Additionally, the Air Force inspector general who led an independent investigation of the strike in November said the strike did not violate laws of war but evidence suggested mistakes were made as a result of "confirmation bias" on the part of the analysts and commanders involved. That review also did not recommend disciplinary action.

Advertisement

The Pentagon initially reported it killed at least one militant associated with the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, an offshoot of the Islamic State active in the historic Khorasan region.

However, on Sept. 17, the Pentagon admitted it killed 10 Afghan civilians, including several children in what Gen. Frank McKenzie of the U.S. Central Command described as a "tragic mistake."

RELATED United States ends combat operations, moves to advisory role in Iraq

McKenzie said U.S. forces believed a civilian vehicle was associated with the militant group behind an explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that killed dozens of civilians and 13 U.S. troops Aug. 26.

Austin at the time offered his condolences to the victims' families and said he hoped the Defense Department will "learn from this horrible mistake."

RELATED Former ISIS member gets life in prison for killing 5-year-old Yazidi girl

Latest Headlines

California imposes mask mandate as COVID-19 cases jump
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
California imposes mask mandate as COVID-19 cases jump
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- California state health officials on Monday imposed a one-month statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces amid a post-Thanksgiving spike in new COVID-19 cases.
CDC increases COVID-19 travel risk for Greenland, Italy, Mauritius
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
CDC increases COVID-19 travel risk for Greenland, Italy, Mauritius
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday elevated the COVID-19 risk to its highest category for travel to three countries.
Biden to inspect Kentucky tornado damage on Wednesday; death toll rises
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden to inspect Kentucky tornado damage on Wednesday; death toll rises
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday he will go to Kentucky later this week to inspect the damage wrought by tornadoes that killed dozens of people across several states.
Supreme Court declines to block N.Y. healthcare worker vax mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court declines to block N.Y. healthcare worker vax mandate
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a pair of emergency requests from a group of 20 doctors and nurses seeking to block the state of New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
VP Harris announces $1.2B in private investments in Central America
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
VP Harris announces $1.2B in private investments in Central America
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced $1.2 billion in investments from private companies to address the root causes of immigration from Central America.
Derek Chauvin plans to change not-guilty plea in federal civil rights case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Derek Chauvin plans to change not-guilty plea in federal civil rights case
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin plans to change his not-guilty plea on federal civil rights charges related to last year's murder of George Floyd, a court filing indicated Monday.
S&P 500 falls from record amid Omicron fears, upcoming Fed meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P 500 falls from record amid Omicron fears, upcoming Fed meeting
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 dropped 0.91%, falling from an intraday record Monday, as investors weighed fears about the Omicron COVID-19 variant and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
Sony Pictures to cancel 'The Dr. Oz Show' amid host's run for Senate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sony Pictures to cancel 'The Dr. Oz Show' amid host's run for Senate
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures said Monday it will cancel "The Dr. Oz Show" next month amid the host's run for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican and replace it with a spinoff hosted by his daughter.
Billionaire Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Time Magazine on Monday named billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year, citing his vast "influence on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too."
Tornado launches family photo 130 miles away
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornado launches family photo 130 miles away
As a devastating and deadly long-track tornado tore through Kentucky on Friday, the record-breaking storm picked up debris large and small and tossed it into the atmosphere like toys.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron, study says
Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron, study says
Vladimir Putin said he resorted to working as taxi driver after USSR collapse
Vladimir Putin said he resorted to working as taxi driver after USSR collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement