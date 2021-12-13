Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 4:13 PM

Billionaire Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

By Don Jacobson
Billionaire Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
Elon Musk, shown attending a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on January 19, 2020, was named Time Magazine's 2021 Person of the Year. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Time Magazine on Monday named billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year, citing his vast "influence on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too."

Musk, deemed the second-richest man in world by Forbes Magazine with an estimated net worth of $270 billion, is the founder and CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, among his many other enterprises.

Advertisement

Time Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Musk for Person of the Year recognizes his emergence "not just as the world's richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society" in which momentum to create progress is moving from "traditional institutions" such as governments to individuals.

Musk's "ambitions on the scale of interplanetary travel" -- a feat once dreamt of only by presidents and nations -- marks him as someone whose influence goes beyond life on Earth to "potentially life off Earth too," Felsenthal said.

RELATED Papers graded by TA Elon Musk in 1995 auctioned for $7,753

"For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society's most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is Time's 2021 Person of the Year," he said.

In the magazine's cover story, Musk is described as "a shy South African with Asperger's syndrome, who escaped a brutal childhood and overcame personal tragedy" to now bend governments and industry "to the force of his ambition.

RELATED SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday

"To Musk, his vast fortune is a mere side effect of his ability not just to see but to do things others cannot, in arenas where the stakes are existential," the authors wrote.

This has been was the "year of Elon Unbound," they declared, beginning in April when SpaceX won NASA's exclusive contract to put U.S. astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972. A month later, Musk hosted Saturday Night Live, and in October, car-rental giant Hertz announced it planned to add 100,000 Teslas to its fleet.

Musk made news again last month with the sale of 10% of his Tesla stock -- a transaction that sent its share price down by 15.4% for the week, although it remained up 46% from a year earlier.

RELATED Elon Musk: SpaceX faces possible bankruptcy because of engine woes

Musk wrote in a tweet to his more than 60 million followers the sale was made to make a point about "unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Tornado launches family photo 130 miles away
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Tornado launches family photo 130 miles away
As a devastating and deadly long-track tornado tore through Kentucky on Friday, the record-breaking storm picked up debris large and small and tossed it into the atmosphere like toys.
Larry Nassar survivors agree to $380M deal from USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Larry Nassar survivors agree to $380M deal from USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Hundreds of gymnasts who were sexually assaulted by former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar will receive a $380 million settlement from USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
Navy tests Saildrone for first time in Digital Horizon exercise off Jordan's coast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Navy tests Saildrone for first time in Digital Horizon exercise off Jordan's coast
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) has tested a new Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel for the first time from a naval base in the Gulf of Aqaba off of Jordan's coast.
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order directing a streamlining of public services across 17 federal agencies to make them more user friendly.
Damaged USS Connecticut sub reaches San Diego after surface transit from Guam
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Damaged USS Connecticut sub reaches San Diego after surface transit from Guam
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The USS Connecticut nuclear attack submarine, damaged from an October collision in the South China Sea, has reached San Diego after surface transit from Guam, where it underwent initial repairs and assessment.
Michigan students petition for online classes amid school shooting copycat threats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan students petition for online classes amid school shooting copycat threats
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- More than 10,000 people have signed a petition formed by a group of Michigan students calling for online classes after the revelation of "copycat threats" in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting.
Biden to inspect Kentucky tornado damage on Wednesday; death toll rises
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to inspect Kentucky tornado damage on Wednesday; death toll rises
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday he will go to Kentucky later this week to inspect the damage wrought by tornadoes that killed dozens of people across several states.
Junior sailor charged in USS Bonhomme Richard fire to appear in court
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Junior sailor charged in USS Bonhomme Richard fire to appear in court
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A seaman apprentice charged with deliberately setting a fire last year that gutted the former USS Bonhomme Richard and endangered others at Naval Base San Diego is set to appear in court this week.
Met exhibit examines origins of civilization in Africa
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Met exhibit examines origins of civilization in Africa
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Forty-two pieces of African art covering five millennia will be on display starting Tuesday at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in "The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality" exhibit.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils plans for new $9.6B terminal at NYC's JFK airport
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils plans for new $9.6B terminal at NYC's JFK airport
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled plans on Monday for a new terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, which will come with a hefty $9.6 billion price tag.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
South Africa hits daily record 37,875 COVID-19 cases mostly by Omicron
South Africa hits daily record 37,875 COVID-19 cases mostly by Omicron
Next storm for central U.S. set to deliver damaging winds
Next storm for central U.S. set to deliver damaging winds
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement