Colorado man sentenced to 110 years for fiery crash that killed 4

By Danielle Haynes

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The driver of an out-of-control tractor-trailer involved in a fiery crash that killed four people in Colorado was sentenced Monday to 110 years in prison.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty in October on more than two dozen counts, including vehicular manslaughter, first-degree assault with extreme indifference and attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference for the 2019 crash.

He told investigators the truck's brakes went out and he couldn't do anything to prevent the crash on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colo., just west of Denver.

KCNC-TV in Denver reported that video of the crash showed Aguilera-Mederos could have used a runaway truck ramp to avoid hitting other vehicles, but didn't.

When his truck slammed into stopped traffic on the interstate, it caused a large fire and instantaneously killed four people -- Doyle Harrison, William Bailey, Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano and Stanley Politano.

Judge A. Bruce Jones said that under state law, he was required to force Aguilera-Mederos to serve the sentences for the various charges consecutively. That's why the judge issued the minimum sentence for each of the counts.

"In all victim impact statements I read, I did not glean from them someone saying, 'He should be in prison for the rest of his life, and he should never, ever get out," Jones said during Monday's hearing, according to KUSA-TV in Denver. "Far from it. There was forgiveness reflected in those statements, but also a desire that he be punished and serve time in prison, and I share those sentiments."

Aguilera-Mederos asked for forgiveness before the sentencing and said the crash wasn't intentional.

"I hope to say sorry, sorry for the loss, sorry for the people in here, I know they hurt," he said. "I know they have trauma, I know. I feel that. But please, don't be angry with me, please."

