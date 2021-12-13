Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 7:32 PM

California imposes mask mandate as COVID-19 cases jump

By Don Jacobson
California imposes mask mandate as COVID-19 cases jump
A doctor administers the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to a local resident at the Long Beach Convention Center in California, on March 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- California state health officials on Monday imposed a one-month statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces amid a post-Thanksgiving spike in new COVID-19 cases.

The California Department of Health and Human Services announced the new measure will start Wednesday and run through Jan. 15.

Advertisement

Under the new rules, the state will require masking indoors at all public places and toughened rules for "mega events" with more than 1,000 people, such as concerts and sporting events.

Prior to attending such an event, attendees will now be required to have either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen COVID-19 test within one day of the event or a negative PCR test within two days of the event.

RELATED COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, ICUs filling up amid winter weather

"We are already seeing a higher level of transmission this winter and it is important to act now to prevent overwhelming our busy hospitals so we can provide quality health care to all Californians," CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon in a statement.

Health officials also issued a new travel advisory effective immediately recommending that all travelers arriving in California test for COVID-19 within three to five days after arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

Advertisement

"We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy, and frankly, I am too," California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters on a conference call, according to the Sacramento Bee.

RELATED Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.

"That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked. We are proactively putting this tool of universal indoor masking in public settings in place to ensure we get through a time of joy and hope without a darker cloud of concern and despair."

The new rule will effect about 50% of Californians, covering those who are not currently under local indoor masking mandates. That includes residents of San Diego and Orange counties, the Inland Empire, the Central Valley and rural Northern California.

Ghaly said California's rate of new daily COVID-19 cases has risen by 47% since Thanksgiving, jumping from about 9.6 cases per 100,000 residents per day to 14 cases per 100,000.

RELATED California to require COVID-19 vaccines for public school students

Healthcare workers are burned out and fatigued from fighting the pandemic as hospital patient levels are already higher than normal for the winter respiratory disease season, he added.

California life in the COVID-19 pandemic

A pedestrian walks past a bar established in 1933 after Los Angeles County officials closed it for the second time following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles on August 10. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

CDC increases COVID-19 travel risk for Greenland, Italy, Mauritius
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
CDC increases COVID-19 travel risk for Greenland, Italy, Mauritius
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday elevated the COVID-19 risk to its highest category for travel to three countries.
Biden to inspect Kentucky tornado damage on Wednesday; death toll rises
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden to inspect Kentucky tornado damage on Wednesday; death toll rises
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday he will go to Kentucky later this week to inspect the damage wrought by tornadoes that killed dozens of people across several states.
Supreme Court declines to block N.Y. healthcare worker vax mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court declines to block N.Y. healthcare worker vax mandate
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a pair of emergency requests from a group of 20 doctors and nurses seeking to block the state of New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
Pentagon will not punish U.S. troops over Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pentagon will not punish U.S. troops over Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday decided that the Pentagon would not take disciplinary action against U.S. personnel involved in a drone strike that killed 10 citizens in Kabul on Aug. 29.
VP Harris announces $1.2B in private investments in Central America
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
VP Harris announces $1.2B in private investments in Central America
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced $1.2 billion in investments from private companies to address the root causes of immigration from Central America.
Derek Chauvin plans to change not-guilty plea in federal civil rights case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Derek Chauvin plans to change not-guilty plea in federal civil rights case
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin plans to change his not-guilty plea on federal civil rights charges related to last year's murder of George Floyd, a court filing indicated Monday.
S&P 500 falls from record amid Omicron fears, upcoming Fed meeting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P 500 falls from record amid Omicron fears, upcoming Fed meeting
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 dropped 0.91%, falling from an intraday record Monday, as investors weighed fears about the Omicron COVID-19 variant and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
Sony Pictures to cancel 'The Dr. Oz Show' amid host's run for Senate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sony Pictures to cancel 'The Dr. Oz Show' amid host's run for Senate
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures said Monday it will cancel "The Dr. Oz Show" next month amid the host's run for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican and replace it with a spinoff hosted by his daughter.
Billionaire Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Time Magazine on Monday named billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year, citing his vast "influence on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too."
Tornado launches family photo 130 miles away
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornado launches family photo 130 miles away
As a devastating and deadly long-track tornado tore through Kentucky on Friday, the record-breaking storm picked up debris large and small and tossed it into the atmosphere like toys.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
Car stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls plummets over
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Biden signs executive order to simplify gov't services like Social Security, taxes
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Moon says North Korea has agreed 'in principle' to formally end Korean War
Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron, study says
Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron, study says
Vladimir Putin said he resorted to working as taxi driver after USSR collapse
Vladimir Putin said he resorted to working as taxi driver after USSR collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement