California imposes mask mandate as COVID-19 cases jump

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- California state health officials on Monday imposed a one-month statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces amid a post-Thanksgiving spike in new COVID-19 cases. The California Department of Health and Human Services announced the new measure will start Wednesday and run through Jan. 15. Advertisement

Under the new rules, the state will require masking indoors at all public places and toughened rules for "mega events" with more than 1,000 people, such as concerts and sporting events.

Prior to attending such an event, attendees will now be required to have either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen COVID-19 test within one day of the event or a negative PCR test within two days of the event.

"We are already seeing a higher level of transmission this winter and it is important to act now to prevent overwhelming our busy hospitals so we can provide quality health care to all Californians," CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon in a statement.

Health officials also issued a new travel advisory effective immediately recommending that all travelers arriving in California test for COVID-19 within three to five days after arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

"We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy, and frankly, I am too," California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters on a conference call, according to the Sacramento Bee.

"That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked. We are proactively putting this tool of universal indoor masking in public settings in place to ensure we get through a time of joy and hope without a darker cloud of concern and despair."

The new rule will effect about 50% of Californians, covering those who are not currently under local indoor masking mandates. That includes residents of San Diego and Orange counties, the Inland Empire, the Central Valley and rural Northern California.

Ghaly said California's rate of new daily COVID-19 cases has risen by 47% since Thanksgiving, jumping from about 9.6 cases per 100,000 residents per day to 14 cases per 100,000.

Healthcare workers are burned out and fatigued from fighting the pandemic as hospital patient levels are already higher than normal for the winter respiratory disease season, he added.

