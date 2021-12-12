Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 12, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Supreme Court ruling hands Bush presidency

On Dec. 12, 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 it was reversing the ruling of the Florida Supreme Court allowing hand recount of votes in Florida, in effect ensuring the Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush would win the presidency over former Vice President Al Gore.

By UPI Staff
George W. Bush and Al Gore supporters voice their opinions about the Florida recount case outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on December 11, 2000. On December 12, 2000, the Supreme Court ruled against a hand recount in Florida, in effect ensuring Republican Texas Gov. Bush would win the presidency. File Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In this date in history:

In 1870, Joseph Hayne Rainey of South Carolina was sworn in as the first African American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 1901, Italian physicist and radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi sent the first radio transmission across the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1913, two years after it was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa was recovered in a Florence, Italy, hotel room.

In 1917, the Rev. Edward J. Flanagan, a 31-year-old Irish priest, opened the doors to Boys Town, a home for troubled and neglected children in Omaha. He lived by the adage, "There is no such thing as a bad boy." It graduated its first class of girls in 1983.

In 1937, Japanese warplanes sank the USS Panay, a U.S. gunboat, in China as part of the Sino-Japanese War. The incident killed three people.

In 1968, Arthur Ashe became the first African American to be ranked No. 1 in tennis in the United States.

In 1975, Sara Jane Moore said she willfully tried to kill U.S. President Gerald Ford. She was sentenced to life in prison but released Dec. 31, 2007.

In 1980, a U.S. oil tycoon spent $5 million at auction for a notebook written by Leonardo da Vinci. The 36 pages of notes featured "remarkably illegible right-to-left writing" and was "illustrated with marginal sketches of a technical nature."

In 1985, the crash of Arrow Air Flight 1285, a military charter, on takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland, killed all 256 people aboard, including 248 U.S. soldiers.

In 1988, three trains collided in London, killing 40 people, Britain's worst railway accident in 21 years.

In 2015, Saudis elected women to municipal councils for the first time in Saudi Arabian history.

In 2019, a project to map the topography of land beneath Antarctica's ice sheet revealed the world's deepest land canyon underneath Denman Glacier.

