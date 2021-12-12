Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 12, 2021 / 4:51 PM

COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, ICUs filling up amid winter weather

By Daniel Uria
1/5
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, ICUs filling up amid winter weather
The Martin Luther King Hospital emergency entrance is a hub of activity on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The population served by MLK is largely Latino and Black, both communities that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Many residents live in dense, multi-generational housing, work essential jobs and suffer from secondary health conditions due to a lifelong, systemic lack of access to quality primary care. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise in parts of the United States as winter weather sets in and the Omicron variant continues to spread.

U.S. hospitalizations have risen 23% in the past 14 days to a daily average of 65,277 as of Saturday while new cases have risen by 40% for a daily average of 119,325 within the same timeframe, according to federal data gathered by The New York Times.

Advertisement

The Great Lakes and Northeast regions of the United States have experienced the greatest rise in cases amid the winter surge as there have been 49,896,842 COVID-19 cases and 797,258 deaths related to the virus reported nationwide since the start of the pandemic, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

In New Hampshire cases are rising by a daily average of 1,269, up 27% over 14 days, placing a strain on the state's hospital system.

RELATED Saudi Arabia hit daily record 37,875 COVID-19 cases dominated by Omicron

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday said only 2.6% of staffed adult ICU beds are available statewide with no ICU beds available in the southwestern part of the state as well as the North Country and Upper Valley regions.

Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 10% in Pennsylvania in the past week as of Friday and available adult ICU beds fell to 13.5%, while available pediatric ICU beds have dropped to 7.7%.

Pennsylvania has the most patients hospitalized with coronavirus at 4,927, which is 16.28% of capacity, Ohio is second at 4,891 or 15.97% of capacity and Michigan third at 4,695 or 20.67%, according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through Sunday.

RELATED Biden touts vaccines, the economy on 'Tonight Show'

WellSpan Health, which operates six acute care facilities in south-central Pennsylvania, has been approaching 400 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in recent days and its hospitals have been operating at 110% to 140% occupancy, Dr. Michael Seim, chief quality officer and senior vice president of WellSpan Health, told ABC News.

About 66% of New Hampshire's population is fully vaccinated, and Koren Superchi, vice president of patient care services at Littleton Regional Healthcare said 89% of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. In Pennsylvania, about 58% of the population is fully vaccinated, and WellSpan said 90% of its patients are unvaccinated.

Nationwide 72% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 60.8% is fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among those fully vaccinated, 26.6% have received an additional booster dose.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Omicron could push Britain past last winter's COVID-19 peaks

The Senate on Wednesday approved a measure nullifying President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers but New York City on Monday announced a "first-in-the-nation measure" requiring private-sector employees to get vaccinated against the virus by Dec. 27.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the mandates on CNN's State of the Union Sunday, noting that the vaccination rate in the city has risen from 57% to 71% since he first announced vaccine requirements for patrons of certain indoor businesses in August.

"I'll tell you what I hear from our business community, that their greatest fear is shutdowns," de Blasio said. "Their greatest fear is going back to where we were in 2020, to restrictions, to people losing their livelihood."

The CDC reported 43 infections from the Omicron variant throughout 22 states during the first eight days of December in its first report on the variant Friday.

Among those cases, one person was hospitalized and no deaths were reported.

"The most commonly reported symptoms were cough, fatigue and congestion or runny nose," the CDC said. "One vaccinated patient was hospitalized for two days and no deaths have been reported to date. Case investigations have identified exposures associated with international and domestic travel, large public events and household transmission."

Advertisement

The World Health Organization designated Omicron as a "variant of concern" last month after it was identified by scientists in South Africa, where it has become the dominant strain.

To date, most U.S. infections continue to stem from the Delta variant, according to the CDC.

Latest Headlines

Next storm for central US set to deliver damaging winds
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Next storm for central US set to deliver damaging winds
AccuWeather forecasters say energy from the same storm slamming West Coast with heavy rainfall and feet of mountain snow will translate eastward by midweek and usher in another round of adverse weather to central U.S.
How the multi-state December tornado formed
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
How the multi-state December tornado formed
With tornado outbreaks of this caliber typically occurring between February and June, many are left to wonder how such a devastating outbreak could occur in December.
U.S. Coast Guard returns from Mexico after search for woman overboard on Carnival cruise
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Coast Guard returns from Mexico after search for woman overboard on Carnival cruise
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Search and rescue teams with the U.S. Coast Guard have returned from Mexico waters after an attempt to find a woman who went overboard on a Carnival cruise.
Newsom orders Calif. to craft firearm ban after Texas abortion law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Newsom orders Calif. to craft firearm ban after Texas abortion law
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has ordered his staff to work with state lawmakers and the attorney general to craft a firearm ban based on an abortion ban in Texas that the Supreme Court allowed to stand.
Kentucky governor: Tornado death toll likely to 'exceed more than 100'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kentucky governor: Tornado death toll likely to 'exceed more than 100'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday that at least 80 Kentuckians are feared dead and the toll is likely to "exceed more than 100" after tornadoes swept through the region.
On This Day: Supreme Court ruling hands Bush presidency
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
On This Day: Supreme Court ruling hands Bush presidency
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- On Dec. 12, 2000, the Supreme Court ruled against a hand recount in Florida, in effect ensuring Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush would win the presidency.
High winds knock out power to thousands in Mich., N.Y., Ontario
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
High winds knock out power to thousands in Mich., N.Y., Ontario
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the northeastern United States and the Canadian province of Ontario were without power Saturday as high winds battered the region.
Biden declares emergency, promises aid for tornado-ravaged Kentucky
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden declares emergency, promises aid for tornado-ravaged Kentucky
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Saturday declared an emergency in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to supplement the state and local response in recovery efforts after storms killed as many as 70.
Potent storm set to wallop Calif. with heavy snow, rain, mudslide risks
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Potent storm set to wallop Calif. with heavy snow, rain, mudslide risks
A powerful storm is expected to engulf the West Coast and will have the potential to unleash a month's worth of rain and feet of snowfall into early next week.
S.C. authorities charge 2 with stealing thousands of pieces of mail
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
S.C. authorities charge 2 with stealing thousands of pieces of mail
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A man and woman have been arrested and charged with stealing mail from the porches of thousands of North and South Carolina residents, sheriff's officials said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Potent storm set to wallop Calif. with heavy snow, rain, mudslide risks
Potent storm set to wallop Calif. with heavy snow, rain, mudslide risks
S.C. authorities charge 2 with stealing thousands of pieces of mail
S.C. authorities charge 2 with stealing thousands of pieces of mail
Fugitive Portuguese banker Joao Rendeiro arrested in South Africa
Fugitive Portuguese banker Joao Rendeiro arrested in South Africa
High winds knock out power to thousands in Mich., N.Y., Ontario
High winds knock out power to thousands in Mich., N.Y., Ontario
Kentucky governor: Tornado death toll likely to 'exceed more than 100'
Kentucky governor: Tornado death toll likely to 'exceed more than 100'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement