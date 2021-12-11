Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 11, 2021 / 8:53 PM

High winds knock out power to thousands in Mich., N.Y., Ontario

By Don Jacobson

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the northeastern United States and the Canadian province of Ontario were without power Saturday as high winds battered the region.

Nearly 277,000 utility customers in Michigan and 158,000 in New York were in the dark as of Saturday evening, according to PowerOutage.us.

Another 143,000 users were without electricity in Ontario, according to utility Hydro One.

"The outages and damage are significant, and we expect customers in the hardest hit areas to be without power overnight," the Canadian provider warned.

Winds of more than 60 mph blasted through Ontario and Michigan starting early Saturday, hours after a string of deadly tornadoes left a trail of death and destruction across four states in the U.S. South and Midwest.

In the Detroit area, the National Weather Service posted a high wind warning for gusts of up to 60 mph. They were expected to begin to subside after sunset Saturday, forecasters said.

Utility Consumers Energy said falling trees caused more than 1,800 downed power lines across its Michigan territory, knocking out power to 146,000 customers.

"We'll likely see scattered to numerous power outages, tree damage, any loose objects that are unsecured outside to blow away, as well as some hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles," Consumers Energy spokesperson Katie Carey told the Detroit Free Press.

In upstate New York, high winds battered Buffalo, Niagara Falls and other parts of the region with gusts of up to 70 mph, the National Weather Service said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday deployed cross-agency emergency response teams into the area in response to the extreme weather threat.

"Western New York, the Finger Lakes and North County regions should be prepared for extreme weather moving across the state later today, including strong winds and damaging floods," Hochul said in a statement.

