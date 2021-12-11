Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 11, 2021 / 12:41 PM

Canadian man pleads guilty to joining ISIS, serving as translator

By Danielle Haynes

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A Saudi-born Canadian man has pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to charges he fought for the Islamic State and played a key role in the militant group's recruitment efforts.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III of the Eastern District of Virginia accepted the plea deal entered by Mohammed Khalifa, 38, on Friday.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Khalifa traveled to Syria in 2013 and joined ISIS, swearing his allegiance to leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Due to his proficiency in both English and Arabic, Khalifa provided narration and translation for about 15 videos created by ISIS, some of which depicted scenes of violence, executions and attacks. In two videos, he's shown executing two Syrian soldiers.

During his time with the group, the ISIS Media Bureau was also responsible for releasing images and videos showing the slayings of James Foley and Steven Sotloff, U.S. journalists who were taken hostage.

The Justice Department said he fought with the group until 2019, when he was captured by members of the Syrian Democratic Forces. They handed him over to the U.S. government for prosecution.

Advertisement

Khalifa is scheduled to be sentenced April 15, facing up to life in prison.

Read More

Texas man gets 10 years for shooting man in eye with paintball in protest Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor United States ends combat operations, moves to advisory role in Iraq Former ISIS member gets life in prison for killing 5-year-old Yazidi girl

Latest Headlines

Strahan, Shepard Churchley return from space on Blue Origin
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Strahan, Shepard Churchley return from space on Blue Origin
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Morning show host Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shephard, returned safely from space Saturday morning after traveling on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket from Texas.
Ex-NFL player Joshua Bellamy sentenced to 3 years for PPP fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-NFL player Joshua Bellamy sentenced to 3 years for PPP fraud
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida has sentenced former NFL player Joshua Bellamy to three years in prison for fraudulently taking $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Tornadoes kill dozens across South, Midwest overnight
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tornadoes kill dozens across South, Midwest overnight
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Tornadoes ripped through the middle of the country overnight, possibly killing more than 50 in Kentucky while more died after an Amazon warehouse facility collapsed in Edwardsville, Ill.
Texas man gets 10 years for shooting man in eye with paintball in protest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas man gets 10 years for shooting man in eye with paintball in protest
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- An Oregon court has sentenced a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys to 10 years in prison for shooting a man in the eye with a paintball gun during a protest last year.
Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Reality star Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas, according to court documents.
Snowstorm ends lengthy snow droughts, wreaks havoc on roadways
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Snowstorm ends lengthy snow droughts, wreaks havoc on roadways
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A snowstorm, the first of the season for many places, began moving across the western and central parts of the United States Thursday into Friday, ending multiple cities' major snow droughts.
Fellow officer was partly in Daunte Wright's car during shooting
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Fellow officer was partly in Daunte Wright's car during shooting
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer testified Friday that he was partly in Daunte Wright's vehicle when fellow officer Kim Potter shot and killed the man during a traffic stop.
Prosecution rests in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Prosecution rests in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors rested their case Friday in the trial of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who's facing sex-trafficking charges for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed an additional six people connected to former President Donald Trump on Friday, including Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller.
New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces, unless that place has established a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor
Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor
Tornadoes kill dozens across South, Midwest overnight
Tornadoes kill dozens across South, Midwest overnight
New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement
New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement
U.N. General Assembly ratifies several resolutions against Israel
U.N. General Assembly ratifies several resolutions against Israel
Texas man gets 10 years for shooting man in eye with paintball in protest
Texas man gets 10 years for shooting man in eye with paintball in protest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement