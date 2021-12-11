Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 11, 2021 / 3:29 PM

Biden touts vaccines, the economy on 'Tonight Show'

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden appeared virtually on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, where he advocated for vaccinations and talked about the benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

It was Biden's first appearance on a late-night talk show as president. It comes during a mixed time for Biden, with sagging poll numbers as the country continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

"We're going to replace all the lead pipes in America that are causing people to get sick, get cancer," the president told Fallon on Friday. "We're going to make sure you're able to send your 3 and 4 and 5-year-olds to school, which will increase exponentially their chances of succeeding."

Biden told Fallon that the late Sen. Bob Dole had asked him to give his eulogy before he died. Dole died Sunday at 98. His funeral was held Friday morning.

RELATED Sen. Bob Dole honored at memorial services at cathedral, WWII Memorial

"He asked me on his deathbed whether I would do his eulogy," Biden said. "We're friends. We disagreed, but we were friends."

When Fallon asked the president if he was paying attention to his approval ratings, Biden said, "Well, not anymore."

Biden's latest job approval rating last stood at 42%, according to Gallup.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden offers support to Ukraine in call with Zelensky on Russia

"Look, people are afraid, people are worried, and people are getting so much inaccurate information to them," Biden said. "I don't mean about me, but about their situation. They're being told that, you know, Armageddon's on the way. The truth is, the economy's grown more than it has any time in close to 60 years."

RELATED Appeals court rules against Trump's efforts to block release of Jan. 6 documents

Latest Headlines

Governor: At least 70 possibly dead after tornado hits Kentucky factory
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Governor: At least 70 possibly dead after tornado hits Kentucky factory
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said rescuers continued to go through the rumble of a candle manufacturing factory that a tornado destroyed on Friday night where 70 people are missing and feared dead.
Canadian man pleads guilty to joining ISIS, serving as translator
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Canadian man pleads guilty to joining ISIS, serving as translator
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A Saudi-born Canadian man has pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to charges he fought for the Islamic State and played a key role in the militant group's recruitment efforts.
Strahan, Shepard Churchley return from space on Blue Origin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Strahan, Shepard Churchley return from space on Blue Origin
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Morning show host Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shephard, returned safely from space Saturday morning after traveling on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket from Texas.
Ex-NFL player Joshua Bellamy sentenced to 3 years for PPP fraud
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-NFL player Joshua Bellamy sentenced to 3 years for PPP fraud
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida has sentenced former NFL player Joshua Bellamy to three years in prison for fraudulently taking $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Texas man gets 10 years for shooting man in eye with paintball in protest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas man gets 10 years for shooting man in eye with paintball in protest
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- An Oregon court has sentenced a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys to 10 years in prison for shooting a man in the eye with a paintball gun during a protest last year.
Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Reality star Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas, according to court documents.
Snowstorm ends lengthy snow droughts, wreaks havoc on roadways
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Snowstorm ends lengthy snow droughts, wreaks havoc on roadways
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A snowstorm, the first of the season for many places, began moving across the western and central parts of the United States Thursday into Friday, ending multiple cities' major snow droughts.
Fellow officer was partly in Daunte Wright's car during shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Fellow officer was partly in Daunte Wright's car during shooting
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer testified Friday that he was partly in Daunte Wright's vehicle when fellow officer Kim Potter shot and killed the man during a traffic stop.
Prosecution rests in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Prosecution rests in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors rested their case Friday in the trial of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who's facing sex-trafficking charges for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed an additional six people connected to former President Donald Trump on Friday, including Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor
Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor
Governor: At least 70 possibly dead after tornado hits Kentucky factory
Governor: At least 70 possibly dead after tornado hits Kentucky factory
Texas man gets 10 years for shooting man in eye with paintball in protest
Texas man gets 10 years for shooting man in eye with paintball in protest
Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters
Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters
New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement
New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement