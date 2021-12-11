Biden touts vaccines, the economy on 'Tonight Show'

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden appeared virtually on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, where he advocated for vaccinations and talked about the benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

It was Biden's first appearance on a late-night talk show as president. It comes during a mixed time for Biden, with sagging poll numbers as the country continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're going to replace all the lead pipes in America that are causing people to get sick, get cancer," the president told Fallon on Friday. "We're going to make sure you're able to send your 3 and 4 and 5-year-olds to school, which will increase exponentially their chances of succeeding."

Biden told Fallon that the late Sen. Bob Dole had asked him to give his eulogy before he died. Dole died Sunday at 98. His funeral was held Friday morning.

"He asked me on his deathbed whether I would do his eulogy," Biden said. "We're friends. We disagreed, but we were friends."

When Fallon asked the president if he was paying attention to his approval ratings, Biden said, "Well, not anymore."

Biden's latest job approval rating last stood at 42%, according to Gallup.

"Look, people are afraid, people are worried, and people are getting so much inaccurate information to them," Biden said. "I don't mean about me, but about their situation. They're being told that, you know, Armageddon's on the way. The truth is, the economy's grown more than it has any time in close to 60 years."