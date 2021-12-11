Strahan, Shepard Churchley return from space on Blue Origin

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Morning show host Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shephard, returned safely from space Saturday morning after traveling on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket from Texas.

Strahan, an NFL Hall of Fame member, is the host of ABC's Good Morning America. Churchley, whose father was the first American in space and one of the few to walk on the moon, were joined by four other passengers in the short round-trip journey.

Advertisement

Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and e-commerce giant Amazon, greeted the crew when they returned back to Earth. It was the third human fight for Blue Origin this year and the first with a full six-person crew inside the capsule.

"I wanna go back," Strahan said, according to CNN. "You got to get that perspective. The Gs -- it's not a facelift; it's a face drop. I know what I'm going to look like at 85."

Churchley told Strahan after the flight "You were always there for me."

Churchley is chair of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, which raises funds for college students interested in careers in science, math, technology and engineering.

Advertisement

Investors Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, Lane Bess and Bess' adult son, Cameron Bess, joined Strahan and Churchley with paid seats.