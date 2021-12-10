Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 2:10 PM

New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement

By Simon Druker
New York state to require masks at all indoor places with no vaccine requirement
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that the state will require mandatory masks at all indoor public spaces, unless the venue or business has put in place a COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The rules go into effect Dec. 13 and last until Jan. 15, when they will be re-evaluated. File Photo John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces, unless that place has established a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The governor said she made the decision based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and also as the number of overall cases and hospitalizations continues to rise.

Businesses and venues that implement a proof of vaccination requirement can accept a number of digital cards issued outside New York state, as well as a CDC vaccination card.

The new rules take effect Dec. 13 and last until Jan. 15, at which time the state will re-evaluate the situation.

RELATED NYC orders COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses

The state also expects a surge in COVID-19 cases during the colder months, as people typically congregate indoors.

New York's statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29% since Thanksgiving.

The state is asking local health departments to enforce the requirements. A violation can come with a maximum fine of $1,000 along with possible criminal penalties.

RELATED Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants

"As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season," Hochul said in a statement. "We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet.

"I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas."

RELATED N.Y. enters new state of emergency hoping to head off Omicron COVID-19 variant

RELATED New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii report new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

RELATED NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccine for nonpublic school employees

