Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 11:01 AM

House report calls drug prices 'unsustainable' and 'unjustified'

By Clyde Hughes
House report calls drug prices 'unsustainable' and 'unjustified'
House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., presides during a hearing on October 7. The House released a report saying that drug prices in the United States were unsustainable and unfair. File Photo by Bill Clarke-CQ Roll Call/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Prescription drug prices in the United States are "unsustainable, unjustified and unfair," according to a new 269-page report released on Friday by the House Oversight Committee.

Soaring drug prices have been a bipartisan issue and a long sore spot for consumers, particularly those with ongoing health issues. House Democrats, led by committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said the report was culled from internal company documents and past Congressional hearings.

Advertisement

"What the committee has learned should be troubling to lawmakers, taxpayers and any American who has ever struggled to afford their prescriptions," Maloney said in a statement. "Drug companies have raised prices relentlessly for decades while manipulating the patent system and other laws to delay competition from lower-priced generics."

Maloney accused pharmaceutical companies of targeting the U.S. market for higher prices, even while cutting prices in other countries to take advantage of healthcare system rules that allowed them a freer hand in pricing.

RELATED Oncology doctors say Build Back Better Act will slash cancer care funding; ad 'half-true'

She said their efforts amounted to "outrageous prices and anticompetitive conduct."

"The evidence overwhelmingly supports the need to pass the Build Back Better Act, which will empower Medicare to negotiate for lower prices, restrain price increases, and cap out-of-pocket patient costs for insulin and other drugs," Maloney said.

Advertisement

Republicans on the Oversight Committee released a competing review on Friday, laying the blame for high prices squarely on pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. The healthcare middlemen administer prescription drug plans for more than 266 million U.S. residents who have health insurance.

RELATED Biden touts drug cost benefits of Build Back Better social spending bill

"Pharmacy benefit managers must be held accountable for their role in rising prescription drug prices, and Congress must take on PBMs to implement transparency and restore competition," committee ranking member James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement.

"Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are shining a light on this issue in the healthcare system and will continue to examine solutions to make prescription drugs more affordable for all Americans."

Comer blames PBMs for using their market leverage to drive up drug costs, which increases their payouts despite discounting efforts by drug companies.

RELATED Study: Nearly 13M in U.S. skip, delay meds due to cost

"Any report that focuses only on pharmacy benefit managers seems to purposefully take a narrow view and is therefore going to miss the mark," J.C. Scott, president and CEO of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, said in an emailed statement to UPI. The PCMA is a trade group that represents PBMs.

"PBMs are the only entity in the drug and payment supply chain that actually reduces prescription drug costs for patients. Instead, policymakers should focus on increasing affordability for patients through more competition, market forces, and a focus on getting value for scarce health care dollars."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion ban in place, but allows challenge to go on
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion ban in place, but allows challenge to go on
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decided on Friday to leave in place Texas' restrictive new abortion ban, but also ruled that a lawsuit seeking to strike the law down can proceed.
Rural Georgia community reels after its hospital closes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rural Georgia community reels after its hospital closes
CUTHBERT, Ga., Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center was one of 19 rural hospitals in the United States that closed in 2020.
U.S. inflation up almost 7% over past year in steepest hike since 1982
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. inflation up almost 7% over past year in steepest hike since 1982
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Inflation in the United States is up almost 7% over the past year, the Labor Department said in its consumer prices report on Friday -- which is the highest year-to-year gain in almost four decades.
Sen. Bob Dole to be honored at memorial services at cathedral, WWII Memorial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Bob Dole to be honored at memorial services at cathedral, WWII Memorial
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will join the family of late Sen. Bob Dole on Friday at the Washington National Cathedral for his funeral, after he spent most of the day Thursday lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.
New York City Council grants noncitizens right to vote in local elections
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New York City Council grants noncitizens right to vote in local elections
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The New York City Council on Thursday voted to grant noncitizens the right to vote in local elections, becoming the largest U.S. municipality to do so.
Biden opens democracy summit with 'landmark' initiative to defend human rights
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden opens democracy summit with 'landmark' initiative to defend human rights
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden opened the long-awaited, U.S. organized Summit for Democracy at the White House on Thursday -- a virtual event that will include more than 100 countries to fight corruption and defend human rights.
Senate approves measure allowing Democrats to raise debt ceiling
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Senate approves measure allowing Democrats to raise debt ceiling
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday sent a bill allowing Congress to raise the debt ceiling by a simple majority vote to President Joe Biden's desk, as the United States faces the risk of defaulting on its debt by next week.
United States ends combat operations, moves to advisory role in Iraq
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
United States ends combat operations, moves to advisory role in Iraq
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. military ended its combat mission in Iraq, moving the 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq to an advisory role.
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas judge on Thursday ruled that the state's controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy violates the Texas Constitution, saying it should not be enforced in court.
Biden offers support to Ukraine in call with Zelensky on Russia
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden offers support to Ukraine in call with Zelensky on Russia
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden offered his support to Kiev on Thursday during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid worries of Russian aggression toward the Eastern European nation, the White House said
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement