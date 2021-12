Again, the cost of energy drove the index increase. The energy index is up 33% over November 2020 and gasoline alone was up 58.1% over that time. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Inflation in the United States is up almost 7% over the past year, the Labor Department said in its consumer prices report on Friday -- which is the highest year-to-year gain in almost four decades. The Consumer Prices Index for November was up 0.8% over October, the department said. The index measures the cost of a variety of goods in the United States. Advertisement

Over the past 12 months, prices are up 6.8%, the report said. That's the highest year-to-year rise since 1982. The rise was slightly more than most analysts expected.

Minus food and energy, prices were up 0.5% for November and 4.9% over the 12-month period.

November was the sixth straight month in which year-to-year inflation has risen by at least 5%.

Again, the cost of energy drove the increase. The energy index is up 33% over November 2020. Gasoline alone was up 58.1% over that time. Food prices are up 6.1% over a year ago.

The department said Friday that the energy and food components saw the fastest 12-month increase since at least 2008.

"[The figures] further challenge the Fed to not only accelerate tapering, which is kind of a given at this point but probably consider hiking in the early part of next year," Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory, told CNBC.

